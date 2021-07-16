Cannabis originates in China, genetic analysis reveals

MARIJUANA users have had many occasions to wonder where their much-loved but much-damaged cannabis plant originated. They need no further surprise: New genetic research reveals that the vase plant has its roots in what is now northwest China, where local varieties are more like the original type of cannabis cultivated more than 12,000 years ago.

The largest study ever across the genomes of cannabis plants, adding 82 other genomes to 28 that had already been sequenced indicates that cannabis was probably first domesticated in the early Neolithic period in the region of modern China near its borders with Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, and from there spread as different varieties around the world.

Researchers have identified a “basal species” of the cannabis plant from northwest China that was previously unknown, Luca Fumagalli, a geneticist at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland, told Live Science.

Because cannabis plants are so prevalent now, there has been considerable scientific debate as to where they originated, and suggestions have included West Asia, Central Asia and northern China, Fumagalli said.

“People thought the region was more towards Central Asia, mainly because it was very wild [wild] cannabis plants along the roads there, “he said.” But these observational data essentially contradicted what we obtained from genomic analysis. “

Instead, the study showed that cannabis plants from Central Asia belonged to “ hemp type “, he said, which means that they are tall plants, without branching with cellulose-rich stems, suitable for the production of fibers for ropes and textiles. They were not the so-called basal type, which are suitable as for the production of fibers, as well as for the production of psychoactive effects.

Single species

Most biologists now think of two different types of cannabis Cannabis indica AND Cannabis ruderalis are subspecies of single species within the genus, Cannabis sativa, which was tamed earlier than about 12,000 years ago.

This era is confirmed by archaeological evidence, which includes traces of ancient cannabis seeds found in pottery from that time in southern China, Taiwan and Japan.

Fumagalli said the genetic study led researchers to conclude that all living cannabis plants today come from plants that were domesticated in the original region and that the wild offspring of Cannabis sativa perhaps they are now gone.

Different types of cannabis would have started to differ from the base type sometime after it was tamed, and the study showed that the hemp type became apparent about 4,000 years ago, presumably as people began to choose plants for fiber production, he said. ai.

Hemp-type cannabis species now grow wild throughout Europe, Central Asia, and parts of northern China. The types of cannabis that are now commercially grown for drugs are exclusively from the type of drugs that were chosen for the higher levels of psychoactive chemicals they produced; and wild-type medicinal species are now growing wild throughout South and Southeast Asia, where cannabis appears to have been cultivated over the past several thousand years, mainly for psychoactive effects of marijuana , he said.

High times

Most noticeably, all four types of cannabis differ in the assemblies of genes that control their production of two separate acidic cannabinoids CBDA, which produces the chemical CBD and is prominent in the hemp type, and THCA, which produces the most psychoactive chemical THC .

Inside the plant, both CBDA and THCA are produced by and compete for the same raw material, cannabigerolic acid or CBGA. Scientists think that both groups of genes probably play a major role in plant protection. Regardless, genes have produced very different effects on the cultivation of each type of plant, with the type of hemp that favors the production of the CBDA genetic assembly and the type of drug that favors the THCA genetic assembly, the researchers write.

They noted that cannabis has long been seen as an important source of fiber for textiles, as well as a source of medicinal and recreational medicines, but that the history of its mitigation has been difficult to determine due to legal restrictions and clandestine multiplication for medicines.

However, this is starting to change. “Our study provides a new insight into [the] “The global spread of a plant with divergent structural and biochemical products, at a time when there is a resurgence of interest in its use, reflecting changing societal attitudes and the corresponding challenges of its legal status in many countries,” the researchers write.

The new genetic research is intended to serve as a resource for medical and agricultural research related to cannabis. “East Asia has been shown to be an important ancient mitigation point for several types of crops, including rice, corn and tail millet, soybeans, foxes, apricots and peaches. Our results thus add another line of evidence for the importance of this softening point. “

The study was published in the journal Friday (July 16th) Advances in Science .

Originally published in Live Science.