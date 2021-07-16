Terrorism poses two problems of violence against humanitarian personnel, lack of responsibility: India at UN | India News





UNITED NATIONS: Terrorism unites dual problems of violence against humanitarian personnel and the lack of accountability and sanctioning of those responsible for violating humanitarian law should have wider regional and international support, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday. , while asserting that humanitarian action should not be used as a “ploy” to undermine the territorial integrity of states.

Shringla made the comments Friday at the UN Security Council conference on the Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict: Preserving Humanitarian Space ‘.

The complex nature of humanitarian situations around the world today requires urgent Council attention, he said.

Shringla stressed that terrorism further intertwines the twin problems of violence against humanitarian personnel and lack of accountability.

Access to new and emerging technologies has increased the capacity of terrorist groups to thwart humanitarian operations, including safe and unhindered access to medical and humanitarian agencies. There must be zero tolerance for terrorism, he said.

Shringla is on an official visit to New York from July 14-16 to attend Security Council summits held under the French Presidency.

Speaking to the Council, he said sanctioning individuals and entities that commit serious violations of international humanitarian law, particularly attacks on humanitarian and medical personnel, is an effective tool for the Council to control and stop violations.

We, however, believe that such measures should have wider regional and international support, in the absence of which, there could be further aggravation of the humanitarian crisis and contraction of the humanitarian space, he said.

He cited the example of Syria, where both UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) have repeatedly spoken of the deteriorating impact of such measures on humanitarian operations on the ground.

India affirmed that adherence to the principles of the UN Charter, including the sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of member states, should remain the basis for all humanitarian action taken by the Council.

The Council should avoid politicizing humanitarian work and humanitarian actors involved in the conflict. Humanitarian action should not be used as a ploy to undermine the territorial integrity of States, Shringla said, noting that too often we have seen humanitarian aid linked to austerity measures by outside players in order to enforce the results they want. .

He said such actions risk being counterproductive to achieving a resolution of the conflict itself and could further reduce much-needed space for action or much-needed humanitarian assistance.

Shringla underlined that the main responsibility for providing protection and assistance in a humanitarian crisis lies with the country in question and its national government.

However, international humanitarian assistance, when provided, should be provided impartially, in accordance with the guiding principles outlined in General Assembly Resolution 46/182 and other relevant resolutions. Resolution 46/182 of the General Assembly drafted the draft for the current international humanitarian system.

India remains committed to upholding the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence in responding to all humanitarian situations, Shringla said.

Urging all states to respect and adhere to the UN Charter, international humanitarian law and humanitarian principles, Shringla said that only this will prevent any further contraction of the humanitarian space.

India remains committed to working with the international community to address global humanitarian challenges in an effective and comprehensive manner, he said.

