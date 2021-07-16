Over 15,900 new Covid-19 cases, 413 deaths while SA vaccines 5 million





Cape Town Five million South Africans were vaccinated by Friday, after the Department of Health said 15,939 new cases of Covid-19 were reported and 413 deaths related to the coronavirus. A total of 54,097 tests were performed in the last 24 hours, with 15,939 new cases representing a 29.5% positivity rate, the National Institute of Rehabilitative Diseases (NICD) said in a tweet. A further 413 Covid-19-related deaths have been reported, bringing the total death toll to 66,385 so far. The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases was 2,269,179 and 14,154,725 tests were conducted in both the public and private sectors, NCID said. NCID said most of the new cases were from Gauteng (38%), followed by Western Cape (19%). Limpopo accounted for 12%; Mpumalanga accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; KwaZulu-Natal zuri 4%; The Free State accounted for 3%; and the Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. Incumbent Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, meanwhile, said the department was picking up the pace of the vaccination extension program. We are indeed taking the pace of our vaccine distribution program as instructed by the president. “Today we have hit 5 million vaccinated people,” she wrote on Twitter. Special appreciation to the health team in both the public and private sector for their hard work. We are indeed picking up the pace of our vaccine distribution program as instructed by the President. Today we have hit 5 million vaccinated people. Special appreciation to the health team in both the public and private sector for their hard work. # Vaccinate SAVINGS South Africa – Mmamoloko Nkhensani Kubayi (@mmkubayi) July 16, 2021 There has been an increase of 714 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours, the NICD said. IOL

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iol.co.za/news/south-africa/gauteng/over-15-900-new-covid-19-cases-413-deaths-as-sa-vaccinates-5-million-45117c41-078b-48a1-8b3c-84ec067f0e94 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos