Covid-19 Update: SA records 15,939 and 413 deaths

As of Friday, South Africa had registered a total of 2,269,179 positive cases of Covid-19, with 15,939 new cases registered since the last report, National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Laboratory Health Service, has announced.

This increase represents a positivity rate of 29.5%.

The country has also recorded 413 Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 66,385 so far.

Most new cases today are from Gauteng (38%), followed by the Western Cape (19%). Limpopo accounted for 12%; Mpumalanga accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; KwaZulu-Natal zuri 4%; The Free State accounted for 3%; and the Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases, the NICD said.

There has been an increase of 714 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours, and 14,154,725 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors.

Scientists are circling the UK around the plan to end Covid curbs

The UK government plan to lift the daily pandemic restrictions in England next week is reckless and has no basis in science, international experts warned on Friday, with one arguing that this constitutes a premeditated murder.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this week it was “very likely” that the worst case of the coronavirus pandemic was over as he moved forward with Monday’s reopening, despite the Delta variant spreading out of control.

He said the UK could reopen because two-thirds of adults are now fully vaccinated, but England chief medical Chris Whitty warned that infection levels were on track to reach “quite scary” levels. .

International scientists, including advisers to other governments, had brutal words for Johnson.

“I have written that I believe the clutch immunity strategy is actually killer,” said US scientist William Haseltine after an urgent discussion among experts about the UK plan.

The goal of herd immunity would be to pursue a policy aware that it would lead to thousands of deaths, he said.

“It is a catastrophe as a policy,” he added.

The UK government denies pursuing a “herd immunity” policy allowing the Delta variant to be scrapped, but acknowledges that daily infection rates could rise to 100,000 in the coming weeks, which would put further pressure in hospitals.

“I do not think we should underestimate the fact that we can get back into trouble surprisingly quickly,” Whitty said Thursday, urging the public to “take things too slowly” as restrictions ease.

From Monday – dubbed “Freedom Day” by some media – the government will lift most of the restrictions on public gatherings in England and allow the opening of businesses such as nightclubs.

Mandates covering face masks and work from home will be removed as Johnson promotes a new approach to personal responsibility, though he has also urged people not to “take care of the winds”.

But that’s just what Johnson is doing with a policy to allow the virus to spread, “infecting people, infecting them and killing them,” according to Professor Gabriel Scally at the University of Bristol.

The government’s declared approach to lifting controls now ahead of any winter outbreak of respiratory disease is marked by “moral emptiness and epidemiological stupidity,” he said.

–’Pingdemic ‘-

The devout governments of Scotland and Wales set their own health policy and will keep in place a legal requirement to wear face masks indoors such as in shops and on public transport. Northern Ireland seems to be following suit.

Scientists attending Friday’s online meeting warned that England was falling out of step not only with its UK neighbors but with the rest of the world.

The meeting was organized by the authors of a protest letter published by the medical journal The Lancet last week that initially bore 122 signatures.

1400 other scientists have added their names.

“In New Zealand we have always looked to the UK for leadership,” said Michael Baker, professor of public health at the University of Otago in Dunedin.

“You have an extraordinary depth of scientific knowledge. You have done extremely well in the development and distribution of vaccines. “The extraordinary clinical trials we are pulling,” he said.

“And that’s why it just looks so great that you’re not even following the basic principles of public health here.”

Professor Shu-Ti Chiou, former head of Taiwan’s Health Promotion Administration, said she was “very concerned” that younger age groups and clinically vulnerable people were left exposed by the UK plan.

“In our culture there is a saying that it is unethical to take the umbrella from people while it is still raining,” Chiou said.

“And it’s actually raining very hard.”

The rise in infections that swept Britain led to more than 530,000 people being instructed to self-isolate by a government-run app in the week to July 7, the highest number since January, according to the latest figures.

Some companies such as carmaker Nissan have lost staff en masse after being rigged by the app – in an explosion crisis described by UK newspapers as “pingdemic”.

Butchers, another industry hit hard, have even warned of national meat shortages if the application does not become less sensitive.