LG Sinha inaugurates the 1.18 km Peerkho-Mahamaya section of Jammu Alley





Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha inaugurated the 1.18km Peerkho-Mahamaya section of the Jammu Road project on Friday. Lt Guv said the road will help increase tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and provide comprehensive information on the socio-economic development of the region by generating direct and indirect livelihood opportunities for locals. The Jammu rope will be a major tourist attraction in the region. It will also add to the aesthetics of Jammu city, LG said, adding that the section will complete the religious tourism circuit that includes Peerkho, Mahamaya and Bahu temples. Sinha instructed officers to establish a standard operating procedure for periodic rope inspection and to maintain the highest safety standards, being ecologically aware. In January 2019, two workers had died and four others were injured after a lifeboat crashed during a trial. The rope project includes a restaurant, walkways, lawns, public services, parking space and some recreational facilities. Jammu Rope is a hybrid system, the critical components of which have been imported and integrated with the Indian system. The project that cost The 75.83 harvest consists of two sections between Peerkho (below Mubarak Mandi) and Mahamaya at a distance of 1,184 km and another between the Mahamaya and Bahu temples at a distance of 0.485 km. Sinha also inaugurated a material recovery facility at Bandurakh in Jammu. The new facility is equipped with the latest technology to achieve 100% dry waste recovery. It will facilitate the collection and separation of all types of paper, cardboard and plastic waste from the daily waste generated in the city. Sinha said the new structure will complement governments’ efforts for effective solid waste management and will contribute towards the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/chandigarh-news/lg-sinha-inaugurates-1-18km-peerkho-mahamaya-section-of-jammu-ropeway-101626462736381.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos