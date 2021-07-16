



What has the world been like so far this week? Try yourself with Foreign policys international weekly news quiz! 1. Which city went into a new state of emergency this week to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as it prepares to host the (late) Olympic Games of these years? (A) Rome

(B) Beijing

(C) Tokyo

(D) Athens 2. White House climate envoy John Kerry traveled to Russia this week to meet with the country’s foreign minister ahead of an important UK climate change conference. Who is Russia’s top diplomat? (A) Mikhail Mishustin

(B) Sergei Shoigu

(C) Sergey Lavrov

(D) Olga Lyubimova 3. Are the protests against the imprisonment of the former President of South Africa Jacob Zuma escalated, in the center of the provinces of the countries? (A) Western Cape

(B) KwaZulu-Natal

(C) Limpopo

(D) North-West 4. In Cuba, protesters took to the streets this week in rare anti-government demonstrations amid food and major medical shortages. The United States is facing international pressure to lift its trade embargo on the island nation, with some US politicians arguing that the ban is necessary to put pressure on the communist government. For how many years has there been an economic embargo? (A) 19

(B) 32

(C) 47

(D) 59 5. Which world leader visited US President Joe Biden at the White House this week? (A) Chinese President Xi Jinping

(B) Argentine President Alberto Fernndez

(C) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

(D) German Chancellor Angela Merkel 6. One of the suspects arrested in connection with the assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moisiu was an informant for which US government agency? (A) CIA

(B) National Agency for Geospatial Intelligence

(C) FBI

(D) Drug Enforcement Administration 7. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized this week in what condition? (A) Itching fingers

(B) continuous hiccups

(C) A colic

(D) Shinza 8. Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned this week after failing to form a government. Replacing him can be difficult, in part because the Lebanese sectarian system requires that the role of prime minister be filled by a member of which religious group? (A) Christians

(B) Druze

(C) Shiite Muslims

(D) Sunni Muslims 9. In Bulgaria’s parliamentary elections last weekend, the party led by TV director Slavi Trifonova and a majority of votes. As Trifonov faces a fierce battle to form a government, he is far from the first small-screen star to seek top political office. Which country has not seen a former TV presenter or actor ascend the presidency? (A) Ukraine

(B) Mozambique

(C) Guatemala

(D) United States 10. What new rule are South Korean gyms setting to reduce the spread of COVID-19? (A) No high tempo songs in group exercise classes, to prevent excessive breathing

(B) No drinking water or other beverages during operation

(C) No weight under 25 kg, to encourage short, high-intensity workouts

(D) No meeting with anyone exercising in the same gym Answers: 1. (C) Tokyo

2. (C) Sergey Lavrov

3. (B) KwaZulu-Natal

4. (D) 59

5. (D) German Chancellor Angela Merkel

6. (D) Drug Enforcement Administration

7. (B) continuous hiccups

8. (D) Sunni Muslims

9. (B) Mozambique. TV stars, world-leading leaders, include Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, Guatemalan Jimmy Morales and United States Donald Trump.

0-5: there is a big world out there! Take on global continuities by subscribing to the Morning Brief, Foreign policyThe main daily newsletter. 6-9: Excellent work! Now, dig deeper by subscribing to Foreign policyOne-stop regional newsletters: Short Africa, Short China, Short Latin America and South Asia. 10: Perfection! You are a professional who needs detailed knowledge provided in the Situation Report, our newspaper on national security and defense.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/07/16/foreign-policy-news-quiz-olympics-preparations-diplomatic-visits-tv-presidents/

