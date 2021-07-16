The Lapids whirlwind tour shows an Israel different from the world

In just four weeks in office, Yair Lapid, the architect of Israel’s new coalition government, has spent most of his time abroad signaling a determination to set a new tone in foreign relations after the reign. Benjamin Netanyahu 12-year-old dissident.

Since the eight-party coalition was voted on last month, Foreign Minister Lapid has opened the first Israeli embassy in the United Arab Emirates, sent to Rome for consultations with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, traveled to Amman for talks with his Jordanian counterpart and addressed the EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

“It’s been a long time – there is a new government, a new energy, let ‘s move towards a new beginning,” Lapid said in Brussels on Monday, the first Israeli official to formally address the Council on Foreign Affairs of Europe. in more than a decade.

“Israel shares interests with the EU, but more than that, it shares values ​​with the EU,” he added, citing human rights and LGBT, the climate crisis, terrorism and the stones of democracy as a free press, strong civil society. and freedom of Religion.

Lapid, a former central TV journalist, was the main figure in pulling the various coalitions together, united only by the desire to oust Netanyahu. That the EU addressed Lapid’s invitation and that he responded positively and made the trip did not miss European officials, long disappointed with Netanyahu’s policies on West Bank settlements, Iran and European domestic policies.

The May conflict in Gaza also sparked condemnation of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. It is unclear what will change fundamentally. But Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, said on Monday: “We have a chance for a fresh start and for strengthening our bilateral relations.”

Lapid, left, meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rome, Italy on June 27 © Andrew Harnik / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

A European diplomat added: “Not having Netanyahu there is an extraordinary opportunity [on a wide variety of issues], and after many years the Israeli foreign ministry under Lapid is again to be a center of power, ”

The Israeli government, described as a “coalition of change,” has also sought to mend ties with the U.S. Democratic Party in Washington, minimizing public disagreements over the Iran nuclear issue and stressing its readiness for progress in the Palestinian conflict.

Senior Israeli officials have met with representatives from all of the country’s Middle East allies, a sign to the Israeli public that there is life after Netanyahu, who signed peace deals with some of them and called himself a “league away” in election campaigns. “on the world stage.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Jordan’s King Jordan secretly in Amman last week, Axios announced first, after years of separation between the monarch and Netanyahu.

Netanyahu was notorious for monopolizing all foreign policy decisions and using populist governments in Eastern and Central Europe to divide the EU and prevent any criticism of Israel.

Yair Netanyahu, the son of the former prime minister and political adviser, had called the EU an “enemy of Israel” and a “bad globalist organization”, while wishing right-wing figures like Nigel Farage, Viktor Orban of Hungary and Geert Wilders electoral luck. of the Netherlands.

The Israeli government is clear that it does not want to forge ties with nationalist governments; Bennett recently spoke with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Rather, according to a senior Israeli government official, the approach is to “expand our alliances and work with a wider group of countries.”

Israeli analysts point to Netanyahu’s indifference to the US Democratic Party’s harsh response to his strong embrace of Donald Trump and public squabbles with Barack Obama, as such an example of choosing the right allies over the long-term interests of the United States. Israel.

“He believed that as long as he remained in power he could control any consequences and there would be no exact price from either him or Israel,” Tal Shalev, political correspondent for Walla News, said.

Israel under Bennett remains opposed to a U.S. return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but the prime minister has promised that disputes with Washington will be managed discreetly behind closed doors.

Still, international officials are clear that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will continue to be an obstacle to improving foreign relations with some countries.

“A credible commitment, a stronger relationship with Israel, needs to revive a path to peace and justice for Israelis and Palestinians. . . “the same,” Borrell said, shaking his head at the “special composition” of the new Israeli government.

The Israeli coalition includes ideological reach, including pro-establishment figures such as Bennett, an ultranationalist who has in the past supported the annexation of the West Bank, centrists such as Lapid, left-wing groups and an Arab party. Lapid, who will take over from Bennett as prime minister as part of the coalition deal, called in Brussels for his support for a two-state solution, although he acknowledged that progress was unlikely in the near future.

“None [in this government] is taking some major steps in the Palestinian issue, as well [West Bank] annexation, new solutions, or final status peace talks on the issue, “the senior Israeli official said.” But there is room for progress and a more positive environment. “

Recommended

Western officials have been encouraged by the new government’s willingness to take practical steps to improve economic conditions and stability in the West Bank and Gaza.

In recent weeks Israel has offered one million Covid-19 vaccines to the Palestinian Authority (which the Palestinians later rejected), agreed to strengthen trade ties between Jordan and the West Bank, dropped an expanded water deal with Jordan, and revived joint economic ministerial projects with the PA – all the steps Netanyahu refused to take. The Joe Biden administration is expected to support the strengthening of the Palestinian business sector in the West Bank and the reduction of friction between Israeli security forces and the Palestinians, some people said about the plans.

It is unclear whether such efforts are enough to prevent another military escalation in Gaza or unrest in the West Bank. And a major test for the new government will be its policies on the eviction of Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem and the construction of settlements in the West Bank.

“There is optimism [regarding the Israeli government] but within a very realistic set of parameters, ”added the European diplomat. “It is a diverse coalition with extreme changes. The question is what such a coalition can charge. ”

Additional reporting by Valentina Pop in Brussels