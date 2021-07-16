FDI limit on NPS fund managers increased to 74%





The upper limit of foreign investment in pension fund managers (PFMs) follows a Parliament nap in March to raise the FDI limit in the insurance business to 74% from 49%. The government on Friday announced an increase in the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit on pension fund management to 74% from 49% under the National Pension System (NPS), opening the door to experienced foreign partners in the area. And facilitating more competition in the new segment. The upper limit of foreign investment in pension fund managers (PFMs) follows a Parliament nap in March to raise the FDI limit in the insurance business to 74% from 49%. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Act links the FDI limit in the sector to the same in the insurance sector. Four of the seven PFMs that administer the NPS corpus namely HDFC Pension Management, ICICI Care Pension Funds, Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund and Aditya Birla Living Pension Management have significant foreign investments. LIC Pension Fund, SBI Pension Funds and UTI Pension Solutions are the other three PFMs for NPS. The assets of NPS under management (AUM) stood at around Rs 6.2 billion crore as of July 10, 2021. Recently, PFRDA chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay told FE that NPS AUM could grow over 30% year-on-year in the vicinity of Rs 7.5 loop crore in FY22. To stimulate PFMs, which were charging 0.01% as a fund management fee, PFRDA recently allowed them to charge up to 0.09% if AUM PFMs are less than 10,000 Crore, 0.06 % for AUM up to 50,000 Crore, 0.05% for AUM between 50,000-1,50,000 Crore and 0.03% for AUM over 1,50,000 Crore Rs. To boost further competition in the pension sector, PFRDA has also allowed more fund managers to enter the NPS sector by applying to the regulator at any time (at the tap) in time at FY22. After stagnation for more than a decade, NPS was taking over the private sector with about 10 lakh new subscribers expected to join it in FY22, Bandyopadhyay had said. Higher tax savings potential and attractive returns on other traditional products have been seen boosting demand for NPS. Despite the pandemic, nearly 6 lakhs of new private subscribers (corporate employees and citizens) joined the NPS in FY21, up from about 5 lakhs in FY20. With the government sector reaching close saturation, the private sector, which until now accounted for 7% of the total subscriber base, holds the key to increasing SMEs as well as expanding old age incomes for the masses. Get Live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and Latest NAV, Mutual Funds Portfolio, Check Out Latest IPO News, Best Performance IPO, Calculate Your Tax From Profit Tax Calculator, Know markets key winners, key losers and best equity funds. Like us in Facebook and follow us further Tweet. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest Biz news and updates.

