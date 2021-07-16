Kerala CM Vijayan requires the appointment of additional doses of COVID vaccines for the state





Image Source: PTI The Prime Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on steps taken by the state government to mitigate the effects of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and called for more vaccine doses. Vijayan explained the COVID-19 situation in Kerala during a video conference held by the Prime Minister. During the meeting, Vijayan said the delta variant was found in the state during the second wave which started in April and during that time, the test positivity level reached almost 30 percent. “Currently, the test positivity level has dropped to 10.4 percent. When compared to other states, the second wave started late in Kerala. We tried to delay the peak that helped the health sector,” he said. The Prime Minister said that the state effectively followed the testing, quarantine and treatment protocol that turned out to become the state with one of the lowest mortality rates in the country. “Although other states have high mortality rates, we reached the occasional mortality rate of 0.48 percent,” he added. Vijayan also demanded the allocation of more vaccine doses to the state. He requested 60 doses of lacquer vaccine for July and August and said a letter in this regard had already been sent to the Prime Minister on 11 July. “To date, 1.17 million people in the state have received the first dose of the vaccine while 44.18 million lakh people have received both doses. The state has also arranged special vaccines in mental health centers, nursing homes and for tribal communities, bedridden patients, and the transgender community, “he said. Read also: 5 positive tests for Zika virus in Kerala; cases now confirmed in 28 Read also: Clinical trial for Covid vaccines for children nearing completion: HC Center Latest India News

