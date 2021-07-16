International
Covid Camps: Drug Authority Delhi Moves Court Against NGO Gambhir, Two VET MLAs
New Delhi: The city drug dealer has informed the Delhi High Court that he has filed three separate appeals before a court of law against the Gautam Gambhir Foundation (GGF) and AAP MLAs Imran Hussain and Praveen Kumar, for unauthorized purchase or procurement, supply and distribution claimed. of medicine and medical oxygen. He also said that retailers or medical retailers that provided medicines and oxygen equipment for camps organized by the foundation were also suspended for 10 days.
Gambhir, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from East Delhi, distributed tablets of Fabiflu, an anti-viral drug, in his office amid the fourth wave of the pandemic. Hussain and Kumar were also alleged to be stockpiling oxygen equipment for their special camps.
In a status report filed Wednesday before a court of judges Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh, the Delhi Drug Control Department said the prosecution has begun against three lawmakers before the Rohini court metropolitan judge on July 8th.
She said the licenses of all retailers or retailers selling Favipiravir and GGF medical oxygen tablets were suspended for 10 days. The exact dates of the suspension were not immediately clear.
The report was presented in a public interest lawsuit seeking guidance to set up an FIR against politicians. Prayer claimed that lawmakers were able to purchase and distribute large quantities of Covid-19 medication even when patients switched from pole to post. Another claim was also filed by lawyer Vedansh Anand in the pending petition, making similar allegations against Praveen Kumar and AAP MLA Preeti Tomar.
However, on May 31, the court acknowledged the clean slate against Tomar even though he slammed the Delhi drug controller for giving a clean Gambhir lump.
On June 3, the drug controller, represented by attorney Nandita Rao, told the court that the Gambhirs foundations violated the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act as he had no license to purchase, supply and distribute drugs and oxygen.
The court was on June 3 also informed that Kumar was found in violation of the Act by accumulating medical oxygen. Later, lawyer Vedansh Anand also filed a complaint on June 12 against Hussain, claiming that the proper investigation had not been conducted against him. Earlier on May 13, the court had dismissed a motion against Hussain for allegedly accumulating oxygen during a medical camp he held in his Ballimaran constituency from April 24 to May 5.
In his complaint to the drug controller, Anand had asserted that Hussain did not have a valid license to supply and distribute medical oxygen under the provisions of the 1940 Drugs and Cosmetics Act.
Subsequently, the Drug Controls investigation concluded that no records of the number of refilled oxygen cylinders or beneficiary details were kept or made available to the investigative team by Hussain.
The report said a complaint has been launched against the AAP MLA, noting that it provided oxygen without a license from Faridabad. The case will be heard on July 29.
Hussain did not respond to requests for comment.
GGF spokesman Gaurav Arora said they are still to be intimidated about developments. We only met through the media. We will take all legal remedies available to us, he said.
Kumar said he was only helping people in anxiety during the second wave of Covid-19. My only goal was to save lives and circumstances during the second wave … We provided free oxygen to save lives and I would be happy if I or my team would be able to help at least one person in need and save his life. God save us, but if such a situation reappears in the Capital, then we will extend a helping hand, keeping the norms in mind.
