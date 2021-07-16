The case of soldier F: Eastwood was completely wrong, but so were the death threats





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> A soldier covered during Bloody Sunday The death threats were allegedly made to Mr Eastwood in response to his decision to appoint Soldier F to the House of Commons, where a mechanism called parliamentary privilege gives MPs broad legal protection to say what they like without risking it. to be sued. . However, the media has largely refused to suppress the identities of the ex-soldiers, due to ongoing concerns about the legality of the action. It all follows the drop in the Fs Soldier trial for two murders those of William McKinney, 26, and Jim Wray, 22 plus five attempted murders during Bloody Sunday. Register in our daily newspaper Bulletin i cut the noise Mr Campbell, the DUP MP for Lindonderry, had been among the most vocal critics of Mr Eastwoods’ decision. Yesterday, the SDLP press office told the News Letter that there had been more than one threat and that they had come via email and through social media. One of them was said to contain a reference to Mr Eastwood who had signed his death warrant. PSNI told News Letter that it had received a complaint that threatening and offensive comments had been made online yesterday, Thursday, July 15, police investigations are ongoing in connection with the matter. It’s not good, especially when you have a family, he said. I did what I thought was right on behalf of the Bloody Sunday families. Those people have faced a much worse situation than death threats. He was also quoted as saying that those in charge could expect a knock on the door. Mr Campbell said Colum Eastwood received a death threat. No ambiguity from me on this issue. It was punishable and defenseless for him to appoint Soldier F to Parliament. He did so in full knowledge that the judge in a court had said that there is a real threat and Soldier F has a right to feel real fear. The Parliamentary Commissioner of Standards must decide on his conduct. Hopefully she can do it so soon, and no one should hurt an investigation for his inadmissible comments. Anyone who issues a death threat is also punishable and unprotected as well. A message from the Editor: Thanks for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request for you. With coronavirus blocking having a huge impact on many of our advertisers and consequently the revenue we get we are more reliable than ever to you getting a digital subscription. Subscribe to gazetën.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and in our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and access exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/ subscriptions now to register. Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenue to help support them. By supporting us, we are able to assist you in providing trusted and fact-checked content for this website.

