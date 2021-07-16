Vatican Sexual Abuse Trial Ends with Call for Six-Year Sentence for Priest





VATICAN CITY The first trial involving allegations of Sexual abuse within the walls of Vatican City ended this week, with a prosecutor requesting that a defendant, now a priest, be sentenced to six years in prison. A decision on the case is expected in October. In his closing arguments Thursday, prosecutor Roberto Zannotti said how young, Rev. Gabriele Martinelli, now 28, had repeatedly abused another young man known only by his initials, LG, for five years both were boarders at the seminary for young boys who are altar servers in St. Basil’s Basilica. LG said he was 13 years old when the abuse started, seven months younger than his youth workshop resident, who became Father Martinelli. Mr Zannotti also requested that another priest who was on trial, Rev. Fr. Enrico Radice, to suffer four years in prison, saying he had seen the other side while sexual abuse against LG was happening at the youth workshop.

Defense lawyers insist the abuse never happened, though they complained about the initial narrative that surfaced in the Italian media, which casts the case as an example of pedophilia happening within the walls of the Vaticans. Mr Zannotti argued that Gabriele Martinelli was a dominant presence at the seminar, capable of forcing LG to do his will by offering plum rewards, such as serving Mass with the pope, in exchange for sexual favors. He called what happened acts of violence that were allowed to continue because Father Radice, then rector of the seminary, covered up the accused abuser. The behavior of the rectors is even more serious, said Mr. Zannotti, because of his role and his stubbornness in covering up the facts that were obvious to everyone. The issue attracted international titles, in part because the youth seminary institution St. Pius X is a stone’s throw from Casa Santa Marta, the residence of Pope Francis, who more than any other pope has tried to end the plague of sexual abuse of minors by clergy in the Roman Catholic Church. Francis has passed new legislation, set up a commission aimed at protecting minors, and held a global summit at the Vatican in 2019 to better educate its bishops and pass changes.

In his closing remarks Thursday, Dario Imparato, an LG lawyer, described the environment in the youth workshop as dirty, harmful and spoiled. The case illustrated the failure of small, closed, impenetrable communities from the outside, which leads to abuses of power, he said, adding that it was just the tip of the iceberg.

The alleged abuse allegedly occurred between 2007 and 2012, when LG left the youth workshop. Father Martinelli was ordained a priest in 2017 and now lives in a mansion for older priests in northern Italy. The allegations against Father Martinelli and Father Radice first came to light in 2013, through an anonymous letter to Pope Francis in the same year he was elected Pope. At the time, an investigation launched by the bishop of Como, in northern Italy, based on the order overseeing the seminary, found the allegations baseless. It was only after the charges against the two priests became public in one book and an iinvestigative television program in 2017, which opened a new investigation, which led to the Vatican trial that began last October. The issue of prosecution lies almost entirely in LG’s complaint and in the testimony of another dormitory at the youth seminary, Kamil Jarzembowski, a Polish student who shared a room with LG and specified that he witnessed alleged abuse three nights a week for much of his stay at the seminar. No other witnesses appeared. Agnese Camilli Carissimi, a lawyer representing Father Radice, said other seminarians were likely to have seen such frequent incidents of abuse.

Emanuela Bellardini, one of the defense attorneys, called Mr. Jarzembowski, deus ex machina of the case, whose accusations in the TV show Le Iene brought the case to the public sphere. Mr Jarzembowski was expelled from the seminar for non-compliance and the defense lawyers argued that his charges against Father Martinelli and Father Radice were motivated by revenge and financial gain. Both he and LG have sued Opera Don Folci, the Como-based order overseeing the seminar, for compensation for the suffering they say they endured.

In May, Pope Francis ordered the residence relocated outside the Vatican before the next academic year begins in September. Opera lawyers Don Folci, Father Martinelli and Father Radice closed their defense this week by denying that any sexual abuse has ever occurred in the youth workshop. They demanded that both priests be cleared of all charges. This trial should never have happened, said on Friday Rita Claudia Baffioni, Father Martinellis’s lawyer. The prosecution was never able to prove there had been any abuse, she said. Vatican court president Giuseppe Pignatone said the ruling would be issued on October 6. Every contribution has been invaluable, he said. At this point, the court is able to decide.

