BJP seems to minimize Congo Nadu controversies | Latest India News





Chennai: BJP officially ceases a controversy over Kongu Nadu stating that they have no plans to split Tamil Nadu. State Union Minister and outgoing Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan on Friday said it was a clerical mistake. The controversy began after the party released profiles of the newly induced union ministers and referred to Murugan as a greeting from Kongu Nadu, Tamil Nadu. It is a clerical error. There is no need to talk about this issue anymore. It’s over, Murugan said after K Annamalai took office as the new BJP president at Tamil Nadu. Murugan and Annamalai said BJP has no plans to double Tamil Nadu and has no such request. The term Kongu Nadu was used as a social identity for Murugan ji, Annamalai said. Congo is a colloquial term for the western region of Tamil Nadu with seven districts, including Coimbatore, Salem and Tiruppur which is considered the stronghold of AIADMK and their ally BJP has a considerable base of support here compared to its unpopularity elsewhere in the state. . The AIADMK-PMK-BJP combination won 33 of the 50 total seats in the region while the DMK alliance won almost every other region of the state. The executive unit of BJPs Coimbatore in the north on Sunday passed a resolution asking the Center to create a separate state of Congo Nadu by reorganizing Tamil Nadu. The new BJP chief, Annamalai, said he has sought an explanation from the office holders at Coimbatore. Annamalai, a former Karnataka IPS cadre joined the party only in August 2020 and his work body as a police officer and the support of senior BJP executives such as BL Santosh paved the way for him to occupy this post at the age of 37 years old. On Friday, he reiterated that BJP will continue to support the NEET which DMK is seeking to remove. However, the party will support Tamil Nadus’ stance in opposing the Mekedatu dam project even though BJP is in power in Karnataka and the Center.

