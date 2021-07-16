Kerala continues to report high case load | Latest India News





Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded a high load of Covid-19 cases with 13,750 cases on Friday with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 10.55%, according to data released by the state health ministry. In the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in the country was 38,949 with a TPR below 3%, indicating that the southern state has contributed more than 30% of the total cases. At least six districts reported more than 1,000 new cases Friday. Among the 542 deaths, the Kerala portion was 130. The group of active states affairs, which went down below a lakh last month, has grown steadily for the past three weeks and on Friday it was 121,944. Similarly new cases continue to show an increasing trend in many northern districts causing a new fear that there may be revival in cases even when the second wave shows slow flattening. Although the pressure on the health system has eased significantly, every day the state is registering an average of 100 victims, according to the data. ICU admissions and critically ill patients, both in public and private hospitals, remained more or less unchanged in the last two weeks. There are 724 patients seeking ventilator support, according to data from the health ministry. Although the state set a target to conduct 3.75 lakh tests in two days, it failed to exceed 2.50 lakh. Many experts have blamed the poor level of testing and the fixation on cheap antigen tests for the current state. However, Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dismissed the squabbles and said the situation was under control. The state administered the first dose of vaccination to 1.17 crore people and 44.18 lakh received both doses (the state population is 3.46 crore). CM demanded 60 lakh more doses to cover a large portion of the population and he also cited zero vaccine loss in the state. The second wave started in the state very late. It is a fact that the daily load and active issues are high, but there is no need to panic. Our hospitals are not crowded and there is no shortage of oxygen as well, he said, adding that the situation will stabilize by the end of July. But many experts complained that the government was moving forward with the advice of bureaucrats and it often ignored public health experts and medical bodies like IMA. Meanwhile, the government has eased restrictions on views of the future Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid). In Kozhikode, many traders hit the streets on Wednesday protesting the harsh restrictions on them and threatening to break regulations. after which the PM held talks with them and eased some delays. They can open stores this Sunday and shopping hours have been extended to 8pm. CM also promised more relaxation in the coming days, traders said.

