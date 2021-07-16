Five held on suspicion of raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans at Samajwadi Party rally in Agra





Uttar Pradesh police on Friday arrested five people for allegedly raising pro-Pakistani slogans at a Samajwadi Party (SP) rally in Agra. A video showing the slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ being raised at the rally was widely shared on social media. Agra Botre’s chief inspector Rohan Pramod said so far, five people have been taken into police custody in connection with the case and anyone else found guilty in the case will be strictly prosecuted. Further investigation is underway, he said. The accused are registered under Articles 147 (riots), 188 (disobedience to a properly announced order by a public servant), 269 (negligent act), 270 (malignant act that could spread infection), 153 B (allegations against national integration) , 505 (2) (creating or promoting enmity, hatred or malice between classes), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant Sections of the Epidemic Act, the officer said. What happened at the rally? On Thursday, the president of the Agra unit of the Samajwadi Party Wajid Nisar led a demonstration against rising inflation. A viral video of the rally shows the slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ rising among party slogans. The authenticity of the video is yet to be verified by the police. After the slogan-calling incident came to light, Wajid Nisar distanced himself and party workers from the controversy, claiming that those who raised pro-Pakistani slogans were not members of the SP. Moreover, Wajid Nisar himself approached SP Botre Rohan Pramod on Friday and presented him with a memorandum, demanding strict measures against people involved in shouting pro-Pakistan slogans. He told police the accused were dressed simply as Samajwadi Party workers and had joined the protest march, shouting pro-Pakistani slogans. Read also: Constitution under attack at UP, democracy is being torn: Priyanka Gandhi Wajid Nisar claimed that a man named Pankaj Singh and his associates were seen raising banners at the rally. Neither Pankaj Singh nor his associates have any ties to the Samajwadi Party, he claimed. Pankaj Singh is among five people taken into custody by police. He has denied any involvement in calling the slogans. BJP accuses Samajwadi Party Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Prime Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya called on opposition parties for their silence on the incident. In a tweet, he said, “Pakistan Zindabad cannot be tolerated on Indian soil. Why is the BSP SP Congress silent on those who raised Pakistan Zindabad slogans?” ??? ???? ???????? ????????? ????????? ?? ???? ????? ????? ?? ??? ????? ??? Keshav Prasad Maurya (@ kpmaurya1) July 16, 2021 State BJP also posted the video of the incident on their social media. “Today in Agra, Pakistani Zindabad slogans were raised in a rally against BJP under the leadership of Samajwadi Party city president Wajid Nisar. Is the Samajwadi Party operating from Pakistan?” reads a tweet from the party glove on Twitter. Vishwa Hindu city president Parishad Anoop Verma and Sunil Parashar have filed a written complaint against Wajid Nisar and other members of the Samajwadi Party. (With entries from PTI) Read also: High vigilance in Agra after Al Qaeda terrorists were arrested in Lucknow See also: Reviving the Faith Faith vs. Covid Debate: Will the UP Government Call Kanwar Yatra?

