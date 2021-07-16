London, Ont. car attack: Western University launches memorial scholarships – London





Western University is launching scholarships in honor of Madiha Salman and Salman Afzaal, two of the victims of the June 6 car bombing in London, Ont., Who also killed their 15-year-old daughter and Salman's mother and seriously injured the nine-year-old. their -the elderly son. A 20-year-old is facing terrorism charges in the case. Read more: Removal of makeshift memorial in London, Ont. the vehicle attack begins The university says that Madiha Salman Memorial Scholarship in Civil Engineering and Environmental Construction will be awarded annually to a full-time graduate student enrolled in a doctoral or master program whose research is focused on environmental engineering. Salman was pursuing her doctorate when she was killed, which Western gave her after her death.















2:58

Deadly attack in London: ‘Prominent’ often used to describe Muslim family killed





Deadly London Attack: 'Prominent' often used to describe Muslim family killed on June 10, 2021

The Salman Afzaal Memorial Scholarship in Physical Therapy will be awarded annually to a full-time graduate student enrolled in a doctoral or master’s program in health sciences and rehabilitation, with a preference for students “involved in leadership, research and / or innovations in physical therapy, ”says Western. Trends A shocking selfie captures the exact moment when lightning struck 3 brothers and sisters

Fully vaccinated U.S. travelers may be allowed in Canada through August, Trudeau says Afzaal, who worked as a physiotherapist in long-term care, earned a master’s degree from Western University. Read more: Received very soon Funeral was held for London, Ont., Family killed in attack Western says the scholarships are approved by both the Afzaal and Salman families. A Western spokesman says the opportunity to contribute to the Afzaals Award will not be made available to the public according to the wishes of family members. Both scholarships can be awarded to students as early as this fall. The amount of the awards is not yet known as fundraising efforts have just begun, a spokesman told Global News. The story goes down the ad “Hopefully these scholarships will help to continue the incredibly positive legacy they have left in the West,” said university president Alan Shepard. “We want to remember them as they lived: as a dedicated family, as Western scholars and scholars, and as loving and caring members of the wider community.” The university says it will also host a virtual memorial service on July 29 from 1 to 2 p.m. “Campus community members are welcome to attend. “Information on entering the direct flow of the memorial will be shared in the coming days,” says Western. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

