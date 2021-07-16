The Telangana census puts the number of tigers at 14; the department says the actual number could be 26-28





The latest annual wildlife registration report for the Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR) in Telangana which was released on Friday has identified the presence of 14 tigers and 43 other wildlife species. However, the department is of the opinion that about 26 to 28 tigers may be present in the tiger reserve. The ATR is spread over 2611.4 sq km over the Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda districts of Telangana. Reserve is the second largest tiger reserve in the country in terms of main area and the sixth largest tiger reserve in the country in terms of total area. B Srinivas, director of the Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR) district, told indianexpress.com that there could be about 26 to 28 tigers in the entire tiger reserve. This is an annual exercise to monitor tiger movements and prey density in the main reserve area. It was basically done to improve our database. Of the 14 tigers identified by the main area now, the identities of 10 were already available in our database. In all, there could be 26 or 28 tigers across the reserve, he said. The previous census or phase-IV monitoring conducted in 2019 had identified only 12 tigers in the main ATR area compared to 14 in the 2020-21 census. To know the total tiger population in the ATR, we will do a census as part of the All India Tiger Assessment exercise (AITE) with NTCA (National Tiger Conservation Authority) and WII (Wildlife Institute of India) by the end of 2021. The results will be available in 2022, he said. Phase IV monitoring in the main area is carried out annually to monitor tigers in any tiger reserve in India. In addition, the estimation of prey population density (e.g. spotted deer, Sambar, Nilgai, wild boar, four-horned antelope and zinc, etc.) is done by the Dashed Line Estimation (LTE) method. Phase IV monitoring and evaluation provides an idea for Protected Area Managers, how Pre-Predator densities are there in protected areas. This will also indicate areas in PA that have good prey densities, areas with more tiger movements and also help identify areas that are disturbed and require management intervention. According to the Department of Forestry, the bird population density in the LTE exercise is estimated and the first place was occupied by spotted deer along with wild boar. About 2.40 of them were found to be present per square mile area. This was followed by the presence of Sambar (1.65 individuals per square km), Nilgai (1.41 individuals per square km), and common languages ​​(1.37 individuals per square km). A census of water holes was also conducted this year, the results of which show that the early morning and evening hours were the preferred time by ungulates to visit water holes to drink water. A total of 43 wildlife species have been recorded.

