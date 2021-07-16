Ghani criticizes Pak for Afghan crisis; not righteous, returns Imran

With Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan listening, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday attacked him and the Pakistani military for supporting the Taliban. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar criticized Islamabad for blocking offshore ties with Afghanistan.

Ghani’s allegation that more than 10,000 jihadist fighters have entered Afghanistan from Pakistan in the past month and that Islamabad had failed to persuade the Taliban to take a serious part in the peace talks was rejected by Khan.

Khan said it was unfair to blame Pakistan for the situation in Afghanistan.

They were all speaking at the international conference on ‘Regional Connection of Central and South Asia: Challenges and Opportunities’ in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

Despite repeated assurances from Prime Minister Khan and his Generals that Pakistan does not find a Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, Pakistan’s interest and lack of use of force will use its power and influence to get the Taliban to negotiate seriously, networks and organizations supporting the Taliban are openly celebrating the destruction of the assets and capabilities of the people and the Afghan State, Ghani said.

Jaishankar said economic growth is driven globally by the 3Cs of connectivity, trade and contacts, and the three must come together to ensure regional co-operation and prosperity.

The challenge we face is that politics, self-interest and instability can be major obstacles to its realization. There are also lessons from our experiences that need to be understood. The real issues are mentalities, not disagreements. Blocking the connection in practice while claiming support in principle does not benefit anyone. A one-sided view of trade rights and obligations can never work. No serious connection can ever be a one-way street, he said, referring to Pakistan by not allowing land transit for trade and connections to Afghanistan without land access.

Responding to Ghani, Khan said, President Ghani, let me just say that the country that will be most affected by the unrest in Afghanistan is Pakistan. Pakistan has suffered 70,000 casualties in the last 15 years. The last thing Pakistan wants is more conflict.

He said the Taliban were no longer willing to compromise after the United States set a date for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

With 150,000 NATO troops. It was time to ask the Taliban to come to the table. Why would the Taliban compromise after the exit date was given… why would they listen to us when they feel the victory? he said.

Khan said Pakistan’s economy is finally recovering after going through a difficult phase. I repeat, the last thing we want is turbulence in Afghanistan.

No country has tried harder than Pakistan to bring the Taliban to the table for a dialogue, Khan claimed. We have made every effort to take military action against the Taliban in Pakistan, to bring them to the table of dialogue and to have a peaceful solution. [in Afghanistan]. Blaming Pakistan for what is happening in Afghanistan is extremely unfair, he said.

While Khan did not address Jaishankars’ comments, later in response to a question from a TV channel if talks and terror could go together, he blamed the RSS ideology as the stumbling block of good relations between India and Pakistan.

Ghani and Khan later met for another bilateral meeting, according to Pakistani and Afghan officials.

In his speech, Jaishankar said development and prosperity go hand in hand with peace and security. For a credible connection within and through Afghanistan, the world must have confidence in its governance. Our connection discussions expect predictability, efficiency, and adherence to the norms of our time as its foundation.

He said that since 2016, India has taken practical steps to make Chabahar port in Iran operational.

This ensures safe, enforceable and unhindered access to the sea for Central Asian countries. Its effectiveness has now been clearly proven. We have proposed to include the port of Chabahar in the framework of the INSTC (North-South International Transport Corridor). The formation of the India-Uzbekistan-Iran-Afghanistan Quarterly Working Group for the joint use of Chabahar port is a welcome development, he said.

Jaishankar met with Ghani on Thursday and discussed the situation in and around Afghanistan. He reiterated India’s support for peace, stability and development in Afghanistan.