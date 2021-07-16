International
Senior Biden officials find Covid laboratory leak theory as plausible as explanation of natural origin
Current intelligence reinforces the belief that the virus most likely originated naturally, from animal-human contact and was not intentionally created, sources said. But that does not rule out the possibility that the virus was the result of an accidental leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where coronavirus research was being conducted on bats – although many scientists familiar with the research say such a leak is unlikely.
As more U.S. officials have found the laboratory leak theory to be plausible, their tone toward Beijing has also become stronger. Days after Biden announced the renewed investigation, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the administration had put pressure on Chinese officials through diplomatic channels to allow international investigators full access to data China collected in the early days of explosion.
For their part, scientists who have found strong genetic evidence that the virus came from an animal say they would also like access to what China knows about the onset of the pandemic, saying they can not do their thing without it. access to early samples.
As the review has progressed, however, the White House has begun making public threats as well.
A source familiar with the ongoing review said some senior administration officials, including Sullivan, see the theory of accidental laboratory leaks as equally plausible as the theory of natural origin. Intelligence agencies that were skeptical of laboratory leak theory a year ago, like the CIA, also see it now as a credible investigation, the person said.
“There has been a change in their perspective,” he added.
‘Key intelligence needs’
While many individual officials hold their personal opinions on the possible origin of the pandemic, with some considering laboratory flow theory more plausible than others as they continue to receive and interpret intelligence, people familiar with the investigation said no one’s opinion it is not official to run the pace or run the overall review.
Political appointees have tried to give the national intelligence community and laboratories a broad breadth to complete the review without dictating their findings, and U.S. officials say CIA Director Bill Burns, National Intelligence Director Avril Haines and officials other senior intelligence are receiving regular announcements on progress.
A memo distributed to the intelligence community on June 11 by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and received exclusively from CNN charged officials with obtaining more data on animal and laboratory leak theories, citing “key intelligence needs “that could help determine the origin of the virus.
Memo called for more examinations of several topics including any “detection of the virus in wildlife or pets”, “the breadth of Chinese and regional high-risk wildlife activities”, any virus that “could serve as backbone for genetic engineering purposes, “and” the breadth of Chinese biological research and related activities. ”
The memo also called on the intelligence community to study “the breadth of Chinese actions that may have deterred the World Health Organization or investigations of other origins.”
The Intel community is still divided
The intelligence community has also been consulting with outside experts and examining raw information that may have been lost including information that the State Department had gathered in the Trump administration and analyzing more open source information, such as studies. rated by China probe recognition.
In an interview with CNN, Bill Evanina, the top counterintelligence official under President Donald Trump, said that at the beginning the intelligence community did not prioritize determining Covid’s origin as it does now with the 90-day review.
“Identifying the origin of the pandemic probably did not rise to a level of weapons of mass destruction, or identifying the plans and intentions of foreign leaders,” Evanina said.
The person familiar with the investigation said that there is likely to be no definitive answer to the origin of Covid at the end of the 90-day review, any final assessment is likely to present both theories and evaluate their pros and cons. The source said the relationship with China is too delicate to make an endorsement of one theory over another without evidence of smoking, which does not exist now.
Asked directly if she had a sense of which competition opportunity was most credible, she replied, “I do not.”
Gaining attraction
An open letter published in February 2020 in The Lancet, an influential scientific journal, also set the tone early by declaring the virus to have a natural origin.
Popular opinion has also shifted.
“Growing public discourse has sharpened [Science] The Committee’s focus on several topics within our jurisdiction, “said an aide to the Committee on the Chamber of Science, Space and Technology, one of several panels on Capitol Hill that is now actively investigating the matter.
Search for evidence
“We hope to find a smoking gun, but it may not happen,” Haines told Yahoo.
Pandemics in the past have emerged from natural transmission through animals, known as zoonotic transmission, and it often takes months or years to discover the host that passed the virus after it adapted to infect humans. In some cases, such as Ebola, the original natural source has never been identified. It took years to find evidence that an animal named civet was the source of the 2003-2004 SARS outbreak. Despite testing thousands of animals, the host for SARS-CoV-2 has yet to be found – but scientists say China is not giving them the proper access to find the source.
But there is also no smoking weapon for laboratory leak theory, according to multiple sources.
Still, the renewed recognition of the laboratory leak theory, coupled with a fierce political interest in Capitol Hill, has spawned a number of congressional investigations that lawyers say have created new evidence.
Rep. Michael McCaul, a senior Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, plans to release a report of Covid-19 origin later this month that brings together a narrative of laboratory leak theory and makes “a very declarative statement.” “, according to a congressional aide.
“I believe we have found the answer to the question,” McCaul proclaimed at a recent GOP hearing on the origin of the pandemic.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/16/politics/biden-intel-review-covid-origins/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]