Senior Biden officials find Covid laboratory leak theory as plausible as explanation of natural origin

Current intelligence reinforces the belief that the virus most likely originated naturally, from animal-human contact and was not intentionally created, sources said. But that does not rule out the possibility that the virus was the result of an accidental leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where coronavirus research was being conducted on bats – although many scientists familiar with the research say such a leak is unlikely.

Also Thursday, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry issued a statement saying that “since the beginning of the epidemic, China has taken a scientific, professional, serious and responsible stance in tracing the origin of the virus.”

As more U.S. officials have found the laboratory leak theory to be plausible, their tone toward Beijing has also become stronger. Days after Biden announced the renewed investigation, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the administration had put pressure on Chinese officials through diplomatic channels to allow international investigators full access to data China collected in the early days of explosion.

For their part, scientists who have found strong genetic evidence that the virus came from an animal say they would also like access to what China knows about the onset of the pandemic, saying they can not do their thing without it. access to early samples.

As the review has progressed, however, the White House has begun making public threats as well.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned Beijing of possible consequences last month, telling Fox News that China would face “isolation in the international community” if it did not cooperate with ongoing investigations. He told CNN State on the same day that “if it turns out that China refuses to meet its international obligations, we will have to consider our responses at that point.”

A source familiar with the ongoing review said some senior administration officials, including Sullivan, see the theory of accidental laboratory leaks as equally plausible as the theory of natural origin. Intelligence agencies that were skeptical of laboratory leak theory a year ago, like the CIA, also see it now as a credible investigation, the person said.

“There has been a change in their perspective,” he added.

But officials stressed that no conclusions have been reached and Sullivan has been very careful in booking the trial until the review is over.

‘Key intelligence needs’

While many individual officials hold their personal opinions on the possible origin of the pandemic, with some considering laboratory flow theory more plausible than others as they continue to receive and interpret intelligence, people familiar with the investigation said no one’s opinion it is not official to run the pace or run the overall review.

Political appointees have tried to give the national intelligence community and laboratories a broad breadth to complete the review without dictating their findings, and U.S. officials say CIA Director Bill Burns, National Intelligence Director Avril Haines and officials other senior intelligence are receiving regular announcements on progress.

A memo distributed to the intelligence community on June 11 by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and received exclusively from CNN charged officials with obtaining more data on animal and laboratory leak theories, citing “key intelligence needs “that could help determine the origin of the virus.

Memo called for more examinations of several topics including any “detection of the virus in wildlife or pets”, “the breadth of Chinese and regional high-risk wildlife activities”, any virus that “could serve as backbone for genetic engineering purposes, “and” the breadth of Chinese biological research and related activities. ”

The memo also called on the intelligence community to study “the breadth of Chinese actions that may have deterred the World Health Organization or investigations of other origins.”

The Intel community is still divided

The intelligence community has also been consulting with outside experts and examining raw information that may have been lost including information that the State Department had gathered in the Trump administration and analyzing more open source information, such as studies. rated by China probe recognition.

People familiar with the review progress, however, said the intelligence community as a whole is still in the same place it was when Biden ordered its review in late May: Two agencies assess with low to moderate confidence that the virus started naturally, while someone estimates with the same lukewarm belief that he escaped from a lab.

In an interview with CNN, Bill Evanina, the top counterintelligence official under President Donald Trump, said that at the beginning the intelligence community did not prioritize determining Covid’s origin as it does now with the 90-day review.

“Identifying the origin of the pandemic probably did not rise to a level of weapons of mass destruction, or identifying the plans and intentions of foreign leaders,” Evanina said.

The person familiar with the investigation said that there is likely to be no definitive answer to the origin of Covid at the end of the 90-day review, any final assessment is likely to present both theories and evaluate their pros and cons. The source said the relationship with China is too delicate to make an endorsement of one theory over another without evidence of smoking, which does not exist now.

“As I listen to analysts, I really see why it is that they perceive these two theories as competing with each other and why it is very challenging for them to evaluate each other,” Haines, director of national intelligence, i said Yahoo! tidings at the end of June.

Asked directly if she had a sense of which competition opportunity was most credible, she replied, “I do not.”

Gaining attraction

For the better part of 2020, proponents of the laboratory leak theory had to fight claims that they were being xenophobic or racist in part thanks to anti-Chinese rhetoric from then-President Trump, who embraced the theory. An investigation launched last fall by the Trump Department of State, which sought to investigate whether China’s biological weapons program could have played a greater role in the origins of the Wuhan pandemic, closed early in the Biden administration.

An open letter published in February 2020 in The Lancet, an influential scientific journal, also set the tone early by declaring the virus to have a natural origin.

But the theory of lab leaks has taken on more traction in recent months, especially after reports that the intelligence community found evidence that researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology became seriously ill with a mysterious virus in November 2019 – though it is unclear if they received Covid -19 and no other evidence has emerged to support that report.

The existence of another classified report released last year by researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, which concluded that it was possible that Covid-19 may have come from a laboratory in Wuhan, was also made public.

Popular opinion has also shifted.

A POLITICO-Harvard survey performed earlier this month found that 52% of American adults now believe Covid-19 came out of a lab, up from 29% in March 2020.

“Growing public discourse has sharpened [Science] The Committee’s focus on several topics within our jurisdiction, “said an aide to the Committee on the Chamber of Science, Space and Technology, one of several panels on Capitol Hill that is now actively investigating the matter.

Search for evidence

For now, sources say, both theories have no conclusive evidence, and officials say we can never know the truth.

“We hope to find a smoking gun, but it may not happen,” Haines told Yahoo.

Pandemics in the past have emerged from natural transmission through animals, known as zoonotic transmission, and it often takes months or years to discover the host that passed the virus after it adapted to infect humans. In some cases, such as Ebola, the original natural source has never been identified. It took years to find evidence that an animal named civet was the source of the 2003-2004 SARS outbreak. Despite testing thousands of animals, the host for SARS-CoV-2 has yet to be found – but scientists say China is not giving them the proper access to find the source.

But there is also no smoking weapon for laboratory leak theory, according to multiple sources.

Still, the renewed recognition of the laboratory leak theory, coupled with a fierce political interest in Capitol Hill, has spawned a number of congressional investigations that lawyers say have created new evidence.

Rep. Michael McCaul, a senior Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, plans to release a report of Covid-19 origin later this month that brings together a narrative of laboratory leak theory and makes “a very declarative statement.” “, according to a congressional aide.

“I believe we have found the answer to the question,” McCaul proclaimed at a recent GOP hearing on the origin of the pandemic.