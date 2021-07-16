What we know about the climatic link with European floods





The images from Germany are stunning and horrifying: houses, shops and streets in the picturesque towns and villages along the Ahr and other rivers violently washed away by rapidly moving flood waters. The flood was triggered by a storm that slowed to a crawl in parts of Europe on Wednesday, throwing up to six inches of rain in the region near Cologne and Bonn before it started coming out on Friday. There were floods in Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland as well, but the worst impacts were in Germany, where the official death toll rose to 125 on Friday and was sure to rise. The storm was a terrifying example of an extreme weather event, with several places falling worth a month of rain a day. But in an era of climate change, extreme weather events are becoming more common.

The question is, how much did climate change affect this specific storm and the resulting floods?

A full response will have to wait for analysis, almost certain to be undertaken given the magnitude of the catastrophe, which will seek to find out if climate change made this storm more likely, and if so, by how much. But for many scientists the trend is clear. The answer is yes all the big weather these days is being affected by climate change, said Donald J. Wuebbles, a professor of atmospheric science at the University of Illinois. Already studies HAVE show an increase in extreme storms as the world warms, and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the United Nations-backed group that reports on the science and effects of global warming, has said that the frequency of these events will increase as temperatures continue to rise. Geert Jan van Oldenborgh, a researcher at the Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute, said that in studies of extreme rain events in the Netherlands, the observed increase is stronger than we expected.

Dr. Van Oldenborgh is one of the leading scientists with it Attribution of World Weather, a loose knit set that quickly analyzes specific extreme weather events in relation to any impacts of climate change. He said the group, which had just completed a rapid analysis of the heat wave that hit the Pacific Northwest in late June, was discussing whether to study German flooding. One reason for heavier rainfall has to do with basic physics: warmer air retains more moisture, making it more likely that a specific storm will produce more rainfall. The world has warmed by just over 1 degree Celsius (about 2 degrees Fahrenheit) since the 19th century, when societies began pumping large amounts of gases that trap heat into the atmosphere. For every 1 degree Celsius heat, the air can hold 7 percent more moisture. As a result, said Hayley Fowler, a professor of climate change impacts at the University of Newcastle in England, these types of storm events will increase in intensity. And although it is still a matter of debate, there are studies suggesting that rapid warming in the Arctic is affecting aircraft flow, reducing the temperature difference between the northern and southern parts of the northern hemisphere. An effect in summer and autumn, said Dr. Fowler, is that the air current at great heights, around the globe is weakening and slowing down. This means that storms need to move more slowly, said Dr. Fowler. The storm that caused the recent flood was virtually immobile, she noted. The combination of more moisture and a clogged stagnation system can lead to extreme rain in a certain area.

Kai Kornhuber, a climate scientist at Columbia University’s Earth Institute, said that his and his colleagues ask, and newspapers from other scientists, drew similar conclusions regarding the slowing down of weather systems. All point in the same direction that summer traffic in the middle of latitude, the current of the plane, is appearing and constitutes a more continuous pattern of weather which means that extreme events like heat waves and torrential rains are likely to go on and on.

Michael E. Mann, a climate scientist at Penn State University, has studied the effects of another summer flow phenomenon known as wave resonance in shutting down weather systems in the country. Climate change, he said, is making stagnant weather events more frequent. But he said it was premature to say that the European catastrophe was caused by the wave resonance. Jennifer Francis, a senior scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center in Massachusetts, said that while dawn weather systems can have many causes, they usually do not occur in a vacuum. The European storm is part of this larger figure of extremes we have seen across the Northern Hemisphere this summer, she said, including heat in the American West and Northwest Pacific, heavy rainfall and colder temperatures in the Midwest, and heat waves in Scandinavia and Siberia.

It is never in isolation when it comes to a strange jet stream configuration, said Dr. Francis. An extreme in one place is always accompanied by extremes of various kinds. It’s all connected and the same story is true, she added. When it comes to floods, there are other factors that can come into play and complicate any analysis of the impact of climate change. For one thing, local topography needs to be considered, as this can affect rainfall patterns and how many streams enter which rivers. Human influences can further complicate an analysis. Development near rivers, for example, often replaces open ground, which can absorb rain, with buildings, roads, and parking lots increasing the amount of water that flows into rivers. Infrastructure built to withstand large leaks and rising rivers can be underdeveloped and inadequate.

And meteorological conditions can sometimes lead to different conclusions. A 2016 study by the World Weather Attribution of floods in France and Germany in May of that year found that climate change affected the French flood, which was caused by three days of rain. But the situation in Germany was different; the flood was caused by a one-day storm. Computer simulations did not reveal that the likelihood of shorter storms in that area had increased in a changing climate.

While some developments may make flooding worse, other projects may reduce flooding. This seems to have been the case in the Netherlands, which was not so badly affected by the storm. After several major floods on the Meuse River in the 1990s, the Dutch government launched a program called the River Room to reduce flooding, said Nathalie Asselman, who advises the government and other clients on flood risk. The work included lowering and widening river beds, reducing floodplains, and digging side canals. The purpose of these measures is to reduce flood levels, she said. While an ambush near Meuse in South Holland suffered a breach that caused several floods until it was repaired on Friday, the measures appear to have worked. Flood levels in Meuse were about a foot lower than would have been the case without them, Ms Asselman said. This meant that smaller branches relied less on where they met Meuse, producing less flooding. If we had not implemented these measures, then the situation would have been worse, she said. Both in the main river and in the tributaries.

