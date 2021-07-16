Pro-Democracy Protests Continue in Eswatini, Africa’s Last Absolute MonarchyExBulletin

footprint Craig Ruttle / AP

Craig Ruttle / AP

HARARE, Zimbabwe For the past six weeks, pro-democracy protesters in Eswatini have sporadically taken to the streets to express their dissatisfaction with the rule of King Mswati III and to call for political reform. At least 40 people have died and over 150 protesters have been hospitalized with injuries resulting from live ammunition or beatings by security forces.

The king ruled his southern African nation, which borders South Africa and Mozambique and was known until then. 2018 as Swaziland, for 35 years. It is the last absolute monarchy of Africa. Political parties are banned. Nearly two-thirds of the country’s 1.2 million people live below the poverty line, according to the World Bank.

Eswatini is also facing the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused nearly 700 deaths. But even when the government is trying to pay teachers something that led to protests earlier this year the king and his 15 wives continue to live a rich life.

footprint – / AFP via Getty Images

– / AFP via Getty Images

The latest mass protests were sparked by the death in May of a 25-year-old law student. Thabani Nkomonye was killed by members of Eswatini police. Despite the establishment of a state banning from dusk to dawn and prayers for calm from the South African Development Community, people have continued to protest against the monarchy. Restrictions on political expression and the deteriorating state of the economy have only sparked public outrage.

The US and other countries have called for dialogue. “We urge the government to exercise restraint and also maintain maximum respect for human rights,” a State Department spokesman said last month, adding, “a comprehensive and peaceful dialogue is essential for progress moving forward.”

On Friday, the king called the protests “satanic.“As he tries to silence dissenting voices, the sense of pro-democracy is growing and analysts say more unrest seems inevitable. Here’s what you need to know.

The current protests are different from those in the past

Past protests against the king have been rare and crushed rapidly. Current demonstrations reflect years of frustration. People have been calling for change for weeks now. And they were joined in these calls by members of parliament.

While previous demonstrations were various explosions or marches organized by unions or student movements, the recent protests are not organized. Students and other youths took to the streets after the death of law student Nkomonye. Three parliamentarians demanded that a new prime minister be elected by the people, not elected by the king.

footprint – / AFP via Getty Images

– / AFP via Getty Images

People then took part in street demonstrations demanding a strict constitutional restriction of the king’s powers. Swazis urged the government to allow the prime minister to be elected by the people resulting in a royal decree banning people from calling on their parliamentarians.

This week, King appointed a new prime minister, former head of the pension fund Cleopas Dlamini. He replaces Ambrose Dlamini, who died in December after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The economy is the main driver of the protests

The poor state of the economy is a major factor driving the unrest. While so many Eswatini citizens are impoverished, the monarch is seen to live generously.

Mswati is the only trustee of Tibiyo Taka Ngwane, a sovereign wealth fund with shares in businesses throughout Eswatini. Founded in 1968 by the king’s father, fund intended to create wealth for the nation, with the monarch as its overseer on behalf of the people. But in practice, critics claim, the fund supports the royal family. Mario Masuku, a former opposition leader, once called it “food for the king and his inner circle”. Neither the king nor the fund pays taxes and the fund is not subject to parliamentary control.

Protesters also oppose a political system which prohibits political parties. According to a 1973 decree, parties are not legally recognized and are not allowed to run in elections. Candidates can only run as individuals for parliamentary seats.

Over the years, union leaders, human rights defenders, and political activists have been routinely arrested and charged under draconian laws aimed at terrorism and insurgency. However, as disagreement grows, there is a convergence of different previous demands, with citizens rejecting Mswati’s autocratic rule namely, his sole authority to appoint a prime minister, his executive power over parliament and the judiciary, and the right his to act as the sole custodian of all lands in Eswatini.

More arrests occurred on the same day that the king held a public discussion meeting

Mswati, 53, is unlikely to step down or relinquish his powers. He may consider bigger permits for civil society, but even when the king tries to calm people down, opposition leader Mlungisi Makhanya of the banned United People’s Democratic Movement warns that more protests will come and vows not to. withdraw until Mswati accepts demands for inclusive dialogue and greater democracy.

According to South African-based risk analyst Menzi Ndhlovu, the monarchy uses the “stick and carrot mechanism” to prevent people from expressing dissatisfaction. The government recently announced it would give more scholarships and study loans. State officials are promising to

– Government of Eswatini (@ EswatiniGovern1) royal gathering known as a sibaya on Friday, giving citizens the opportunity to discuss issues affecting the country. He announced a $ 34.7 million reconstruction fund to support those affected by the recent unrest. Fencing has been eased.

But also on Friday, several activists, including opposition leader Makhanya, were arrested for organizing an anti-monarchy march.

Activists and opposition figures want greater political participation



Political activists want to be allowed to register and participate in elections. Citizens not only want the power to elect their favorite political party, but also to elect a prime minister, who is currently elected by the royal line.

Political activists like Makhanya would like to see a transitional authority, a comprehensive governing body to facilitate Eswatini’s transition from an autocratic monarchy to a constitutional democracy. Many Swazis are deeply attached to the monarchy as a symbol of their culture and tradition, but they want a limit to the power of the royal family.

There are many activists living in exile in neighboring South Africa and beyond. Many, including Thokozani Kenneth Kunene, general secretary of the Communist Party of Swaziland, want to be allowed to return.

Tendai Marima (@i_amten) is a Zimbabwean-based journalist covering sub-Saharan Africa.

