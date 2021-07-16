Social restrictions tightened as KTV group grows to 120 people, Health News & Top Stories

Singapore will tighten rules on social gatherings and temporarily close all KTV outlets that have focused on food and beverage operations, as the Covid-19 group affiliated with them continues to grow.

32 more cases were added to the group yesterday as authorities stepped up efforts to contain infections before thwarting Singapore’s reopening plans.

As a precaution, 2,480 people have been quarantined.

Rules for eating in restaurants have been tightened from Monday to August 8, with more leeway for fully vaccinated individuals. Group dinners at F&B points will be limited to two people, out of five currently.

However, up to five fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed to dine together in restaurants, though not in cafes or vendor centers, where the limit stands at two.

Since the infections originated in the nightlife centers that received F&B licenses, all 400 or more of these points had to stop working from yesterday until July 30th.

They will face inspections and will only be allowed to reopen if they pass them.

“I think we are all very disappointed by the recent setbacks in the litigation we have seen in the KTV media,” said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the multi-ministerial task force to tackle the pandemic. at a virtual media conference yesterday.

“We have and will continue to take strong action against some erroneous operators who have abused the system and undertaken illegal activities.”

His co-chairman, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, said that as the country continued to move towards treating Covid-19 as an endemic disease, stricter measures were needed as only 45 per cent of Singapore’s population had been fully vaccinated.

He added that unvaccinated seniors may be at “great risk” if they come in close contact with an infected person.

This vulnerable group has relatively low vaccination rates.

The government is not ruling out further restrictions if the situation worsens, said Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong.

A total of 61 new Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday, 53 of which were broadcast locally.

Of those, 32 were affiliated with the KTV group, which now stands at 120 people and is Singapore’s largest active group.

“We are taking a calibrated approach, we are not going back in a big way,” Mr Ong said.

“But what we really need to look at and what will determine our attitude will be our ICU (intensive care unit) capability.”

Singapore currently has 1000 ICU beds available for Covid-19 patients. If this is put under pressure, Singapore will have to tighten the curbs again, he said.

Authorities, meanwhile, have tested and quarantined staff and customers of affected KTV nodes based on data from SafeEntry and TraceTogether, with 2,480 people placed under quarantine.

As of Monday, cases have been identified among visitors to at least 11 KTV halls, including several in the Far East Shopping Mall, Tanglin Shopping Mall, Golden Mile Complex and Parklane Shopping Mall, among others.

In the past, the KTV group would have caused “a very strict tightening of measures, almost like a breaker,” Mr Wong noted.

But with more of Singapore’s population now vaccinated, the country can afford to take a more targeted approach, he said.

In a passionate prayer, Mr Wong also urged Singaporeans to do their part and act responsibly, adding that irresponsible behavior could result in an “endless spiral”.

“Enforcement agencies need to keep doing more, and then more bad behavior (shows up), and we keep doing more. It never stops,” he said.

He urged those who know that people break the rules to inform the authorities, adding: “Let us remind each other to be responsible, individually and as a society.”