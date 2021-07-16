Heroin, Cocaine and Meth Free Distributed in Front of Police Department

A group of advocates for the safe supply of drugs in British Columbia distributed free heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine outside the Vancouver Police Department in protest of existing drug policy.

According to a press release from the Drug Liberation Front, or DULF, they joined the Vancouver Drug Network, or VANDU, to distribute a free and secure supply of illegal drugs on Wednesday. The groups, both of which stand for legislative and social changes in access to a secure drug supply, provided samples of heroin, meth and cocaine that had been pre-tested and proven to contain no toxic mixtures associated with overdoses.

Harm reduction activist and DULF member Eric Nyx spoke with him Newsweek in connection with the demonstration, citing British Columbia Overdose Health Emergency Statement in 2016

“In British Columbia, we have had an overdose crisis for a long time,” Nyx told Newsweek. “This crisis is actually caused by the failure of the ban regime. One hundred years after all these laws were enacted, we noticed that there was production of a very volatile drug market, where medicines have become very unpredictable.

“People who use them have died in massive numbers, there have been 20,000 deaths in the last five years. When they go and buy medicine, they do not know what the content of those drugs is,” he added. “One day it may be 5 percent fentanyl, the next it may be mixed with PCP or ketamine. It is that instability that has been caused by this prohibitionist regime that protests and these actions are criticizing … Our point is to regulate the supply of medicines to prevent these overdoses that are happening because the supply on the road is unpredictable “.

DULF and VANDU, who according to Vancouver Is Awesome raised about $ 3,000 for the program, distributed tested supplies of heroin, meth and cocaine to four harm reduction groups.

“We are trying to prevent people from dying by taking these medicines,” Nyx added. “We keep records of people taking medication, they are all over 18 and already using medication, and no one has overdosed on our medication. The problem is market volatility killing people. We are not against cure, we just want that people do not die and have chaotic patterns of substance abuse. “

Calling the loss of life to the drug overdose “completely unnecessary,” Nyx shared with him Newsweek that on the day of the protest and drug distribution the tone was kept “light” as the medicines were distributed safely.

The groups also invited councilor Jean Swanson to participate in the distribution of medicines. Swanson wrote on Twitter about her involvement: “I have to distribute safe medicines today with VANDU AND DULF. 6 deaths a day from poison medicines is too much. 1 is too much. Safe supply now !!”

I have to distribute safe medicines today with VANDU And Dulf. 6 deaths a day from poisonous drugs are too many. 1 is a lot. Safe supply now !! pic.twitter.com/YokjBLBHC4 – Jean Swanson (@JeanSwanson_) July 14, 2021

I said Swanson Newsweek she was invited to attend by VANDU and DULF.

“They asked me if I would come and distribute free medicine, sure they have tried as a protest against the fact that in British Columbia, we have about six people a day dying from poison medicines,” she said. “It has been a chronic health problem in our district for five years.

“Vancouver has a history of being at the forefront of drug policy. Thirty years ago, an illegal safe injection site was created, and it eventually became legal. We are following in their footsteps,” she added.

On Thursday, British Columbia became the first province in Canada to permanently provide access to a safe supply of medicines, in an effort to reduce overdose deaths, Dielli and Vancouver reported. The government is said to be offering drug substitution opportunities as well as safely tested drugs.

However, for Nyx and Swanson, the program is not enough. DULF and VANDU have also publicly criticized the “Vancouver Model” of drug decriminalization, which they consider to have “a lack of appreciation of a secure drug supply and the large role of the police in determining drug policy”.

“Vancouver recently proposed this model of decriminalization that says you can own small quantities of medicines. For us, this does not really solve this crisis, because at its core, it is the supply of medicines,” Nyx told Newsweek. “You can not buy drugs anywhere in a clean and safe and regulated way.

“Every time you are doing illegal drugs on the street and they are not testing them and you do not know where to get them, you are in danger of dying,” he added. “Their program does not solve this problem, what they have to do is copy the law of distributing illicit narcotics. Failure to do so is killing people.”

“It will be incredibly bureaucratic for most people who really need it,” Swanson added. “He also only deals with opioids, so he will lose a lot of people and a lot of people will continue to die.”

Newsweek reached the Vancouver Police Department for comment and a representative noted that they were “currently reviewing the circumstances” of the protest as “a number of concerned citizens … extended their hand”. Newsweek also reached out to VANDU and the Vancouver Police Department for further comment, but did not listen back in time for publication.

Updated 07/16/2021, 5:29 pm ET: This story has been updated with a statement from the Vancouver Police Department.