Rapid rain and slow response blamed for high flood deaths in Europe

As entire communities collapse as swollen rivers engulf towns and villages in Western Europe, experts said the savagery of rainfall and disregard for warnings of their arrival were likely responsible for the high number of deaths.

At least 120 people have been killed by flash floods and thousands more are missing in Germany and Belgium. Cell phone networks have collapsed in some regions, leaving people unable to find their loved ones. Luxembourg and the Netherlands were also hit by heavy rainfall.

Sadly, we look at the death toll and look at the somewhat slow response that took many people by surprise, Ilan Kelman, a professor of disaster and health at University College London in the UK, told NBC News on Friday.

This despite the fact that there was a warning several days in advance that there could be a great risk to life from the flood, he added.

Claire Nullis, a spokeswoman for the World Meteorological Organization, said reports were coming in that some people had ignored the warnings. Others were surprised by the heavy rainfall, she said.

Some parts of Western Europe received up to two months’ worth of rain on Wednesday and Thursday in already saturated terrain, tha WMO. The German National Meteorological Service, DWD, reported about 4 to 6 inches of rainfall in that 24-hour period.

“Something is something we are not used to in Europe,” Nullis said. Rainfall like that is something you see in tropical countries.

If the rains had spread over the weeks, the affected areas would probably have been able to withstand, according to Kathryn Prociv, a meteorologist for NBC News.

Residents talk to each other on Friday as they clean up after the flood in Ensival, Belgium. Francisco Seco / AP

Instead, she said they were hit by what meteorologists have called a 1 in 100 year event.

That much rain coming in such a short period of time just overwhelmed the rivers and the area that had already had a really rainy season, she said. So the lands were saturated, and this made the area much more susceptible to flooding because the land could not get this water.

Prociv added that the storm system that created the rain was a low-pressure clogged area, known as a traffic jam or blockage pattern.

Whether the affected regions and the people living in them had the resources or opportunities to act before the flood was controversial, Kelman said.

Some people want to avoid being in close contact with others because of the pandemic, he said. That would raise questions for people about where they would go and if they could afford to leave, he added.

Other people, especially those with disabilities, may not have support systems to help them leave, he said. Some may not have been aware they were living in floodplains, he added.

Kelman, Prociv and the WMO all linked storms to climate change.

A warmer atmosphere can hold more water, Prociv said. So with climate change, there is more water up there to rain.

After the heat wave in the U.S. earlier this month, it took scientists several days to conclude it was likely to be the result of man-made climate change, Kelman said.

Austrian firefighters steer a boat on a flooded road in Pepinster, Belgium, where the situation remains critical after heavy rains. Francois Walschaerts / AFP – Getty Images

Whether or not climate change contributed to the flood is less important than the fact that we had warnings earlier in the week and the fact that some people were not even aware they were in a country that was at risk of flooding, he said.

The cause of the flood is often found to have been generations in the process, whether it was corruption, lack of funding or poor planning that was responsible, he added.

We need to prepare for floods. It is unacceptable that over 100 people have died in rich countries from something we know was expected to happen, he said.

We can not let this go, he added. We need to find out what went wrong.