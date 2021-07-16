Peterborough Sport and Wellness Center will not reopen until July 26

The Peterborough Museum and Archives will reopen Monday now that Ontario has moved to Step 3 of the pandemic reopening plan, but the Peterborough Art Gallery will not reopen until Thursday and the Sports and Wellness Center will not reopen until July 26.

Safety measures remain in place at city facilities and programs based on public health guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release from the city, and face masks and physical distancing are mandatory when located within public facilities. the city.

The city is still encouraging residents to continue their internet connections through peterborough.ca or by phone at 705-742-7777 when possible to reduce physical traffic through municipal facilities.

Here is a look at what is allowed in city facilities:

arenas

City Arenas will begin reopening for ice rental at Kinsmen Center and any rental floors at PMC starting Monday and will operate at reduced capacity and with restrictions, including but not limited to:

Capacity of 22 participants for all ice activities.

Change rooms will be allowed.

One spectator per participant will be allowed in the facility.

Controlled access to the facility – 10 minutes before the time allowed.

The group must leave 10 minutes after the time allowed.

Dedicated cleaning time by city staff between each time allowed.

All users will be required to submit group security plans before being allowed.

Email [email protected] or phone 705-742-7777 shtr. 2577

The Evinrude Center, which is being renamed the Healthy Planet Arena, will continue to be used for vaccination clinics.

The PTBOLive Summer Concert Series will continue in the PMC parking lot.

Peterborough Art Gallery

When the Peterborough Art Gallery reopens Thursday, it will be meeting by 50 percent capacity only. Book on agp.on.ca/about/hours-admission/.

There will be three new exhibitions – a solo exhibition by Adam David Brown, selections from the 37th annual Kawartha Autumn Studio tour and works from the Permanent Collection – along with summer art camp programs.

Construction services

Construction services remain open for receiving and issuing infrastructure services and planning equipment from its location on the north side of the town hall. Call 705-742-7777 ext. 1892 or visit peterborough.ca/ building

Child care centers

Licensed child care center and home are allowed to operate under provincial rules.

City Hall

The municipality remains open for personal service, with public health precautions. Residents are required to call 705-742-7777 in advance to schedule an appointment for most services between 8:30 and 16:30.

City council

The City Council continues to meet practically through electronic meetings at this time. Council meetings can be viewed at peterborough.ca/watchcouncil.

Parks

City parks remain open with people required to stay two feet away from others. The limit of outdoor social gathering has been increased to 100 people for a private event, where the physical distance of two meters can be maintained. Organizers can apply for a permit to host organized events such as birthday parties, reunions or other special events in city parks by submitting a COVID-19 security plan for pre-event approval.

Outdoor religious ceremonies are allowed, including weddings and events organized by staffed organizations.

Visit peterborough.ca/parqet or contact the recreation department at 705-742-7777 ext. 1829

Community services

Community services, arts, culture and heritage, public art and heritage preservation office remain closed for personal service. Call 705-742-7777 ext. 1822 or email community [email protected].

Parking of trucks at the border

Parking spaces at the turn for free parking 15-minute parking is provided in the downtown area.

Peterborough Museum and Archives

The Peterborough Museum and Archives reopen Monday. Museum exhibitions and the Museum Gift Shop will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and weekends from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Museum Discovery Summer Camps continue to operate weekly, with COVID protocols in place.

Peterborough Public Library

The library continues to be open for personal visits, with customers allowed to browse the collection, use public computers, pick up items and view items, but users are required to keep their visits short.

Working hours are: Sunday and Monday: closed; Tuesday: from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m .; Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday: from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors are required to self-screen before entering the facility. Face masks required. Total capacity will be limited to provide space for two meters of physical distance.

The TD Summer Reading Club and History Time Sessions are offered in person at the Park.

The DelaFosse branch remains closed at this time, but planning is underway to reopen services once appropriate staffing levels are maintained.

Sport and Welfare Center

The Sports and Wellness Center will reopen July 26 with 50 percent capacity with a safety plan developed in consultation with Peterborough Public Health.

Working hours are: Monday to Friday: from 6 am to 8 pm; Saturday and Sunday: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed Aug. 2 for the civic celebration of Peter Robinson Day.

The pool will also reopen from July 26, operating Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Replacement of the pool HVAC system begins on September 20, closing the pool by January.

Children’s day camp programs are ongoing at both the Sport and Wellness Center and the Peterborough Navy Club.

Marina Peterborough

The marina is open to all seasonal and transient boating activities. Each speedboat is responsible for complying with provincial naval rules and safety guidelines COVID-19.

Working hours are: Monday through Thursday, 8am to 4:30 pm, and Friday through Sunday, 8am to 7:30 pm (including holidays).

Services of the Provincial Minor Offenses Court

The court administration service counter remains open for personal service under the modified hours from 9 to 11 in the morning and from 2 to 4 in the afternoon on weekdays. Face coverings are mandatory and only one person at a time is allowed at the service counter to allow physical distance.

All requests and payments can also be made by phone at 705-742-7777 ext. 2099 or online at peterborough.ca/POA.

Public job

Office of Public Operations Center Administration at 791 Webber Ave. remains closed to the public. Public works can be accessed for non-urgent matters, by email [email protected], or using the online report a form of publication at www.peterborough.ca. For urgent matters, call 705-745-1386 all the time.

Social services

Public access to the Social Services office in Charlotte St. 178 will continue to be open to personal services with restrictions in place to ensure physical distancing and control at the front entrance. Clients are required to wear a face mask and stay only in authorized areas. Customer appointments will be made by telephone whenever possible at 705-748-8830.

Applications for Ontario Works or Emergency Assistance will continue to be made online or by telephone when possible. Applications for other services such as Child Care Fee Subsidy can be completed by telephone.

Emergency housing services will continue to operate normally, with COVID-19 security measures in place. Individuals can call 705-926-0096 for evening and weekend emergency accommodation services.

Sports fields

Sports fields continue to be open for casual use and outdoor sports leagues continue to be allowed to engage in contactless sports. Instructions include capacity limits up to a maximum of six spectators for an athlete.

The active show continues and maintains a physical distance of at least two meters for all coaches, trainers, volunteers and spectators.

Outdoor fitness classes are allowed at a physical distance of three meters, which includes city programs such as tennis, pickles and outdoor gyms.

Transit

Peterborough Transit continues to operate as currently planned. Face covering is mandatory and physical distance is required.

Customer service at the terminal is open with three clients allowed in the facility at the same time. A face mask should be worn at all times. Customers can purchase permits online using the Hot Spot parking and transit service htsp.ca.

To allow a single direction of traffic on board the bus, riders must enter through the front door and exit through the rear door. Mobility customers will continue to enter the front door diversion. When finding a seat on the bus, riders are asked to look out for areas with extra space and to respect their friends ’personal areas when moving around the bus.

Waste management

Garbage collection and recycling continues as normally planned.

The Peterborough City / County Landfill remains open, with COVID-19 security measures in place. Face cover and physical distancing required. Only electronic payment (cashless) is accepted.

The Recycling Warehouse and the Household Hazardous Waste Warehouse on Pido Street will remain open, with COVID-19 safety precautions. Face cover and physical distancing required.

Water testing laboratory

Water Testing Lab at 425 Kennedy Rd. continues to be open to personal service. Face masks and physical distancing are mandatory.

Making payments in the city

Property taxes can be paid like any other invoice through online banks or over the phone using the 15-digit rotation number as the account number. Checks can be posted at the Tax Office, City Hall, 500 George St. N., Peterborough, Ont., K9H 3R9, or be placed in the safe fall box placed by the stairs at the front doors of the town hall. The city offers pre-authorized payment plans by filling out an online form that is available at www.peterborough.ca

The city does not directly accept credit cards as a method of paying property taxes.

Parking ticket payments can be made online through www.peterborough.ca, by phone at 705-742-7777 ext. 1865 either by check delivered by mail or using the issuance box outside the town hall.