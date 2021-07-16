US-China South China Sea relationship heats upExBulletin

International
As the U.S. vows to protect offshore lanes and China claims a resource-rich territory, the disputed waters of the South China Sea are becoming a hot spot between Washington and Beijing.
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
Tensions between the US and China over the South China Sea are rising. This is a body of water that affects China, but also some US allies. And this week, the U.S. vowed to protect the Philippines in the event of an attack. NPR’s Julie McCarthy has more.
JULIE MCCARTHY, BYLINE: This week marks the fifth anniversary of an equally beloved and hated international legal decision. The trial rejected China’s claim to almost the entire South China Sea. The Philippines, which brought the issue to The Hague, celebrated the five-year mark. And in the United States, Secretary of State Antony Blinken took the opportunity to say that if her old ally, the Philippines, was attacked, the U.S. would come to her aid. Security analyst Gregory Poling says the statement was intended to secure the Philippines and deter China.
GREGORY POLING: You want China to understand very, very clearly what would happen if it used force against the Philippines. So while, yes, the rhetoric may be alarming, it makes it very clear to China that there is a third railway here that should not be touched.
MARRIAGE: The Chinese reacted very differently to the anniversary of the decision of the South China Sea. China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian this week ridiculed the trial as nothing more than a piece of garbage paper. Zhao called it a political farce from the United States to slander and oppress China. Regional security expert Alexander Neill says the spokesman’s rhetoric constitutes a new current in Chinese diplomacy called the wolf warrior.
ALEXANDER NEILL: it really is to be inconsistent, tougher and more persistent.
MCCARTHY: Neill says there are popular retreats and demonstrates that China has no intention of regulating the rule-based international order.
PILLRDOR: And what that means is this – Chinese diplomats are deciding to have it their way or the highway. And this system based on international rules is a deadly Cold War relic. And China is saying, we are not tolerating it anymore. And we will have our rules and our order.
MARRIAGE: Critics say the new order was clear this spring in Philippine territorial waters, where hundreds of Chinese ships docked in a submerged reef in the Spratly Islands. The flotilla recalled the prelude to Beijing’s previous takeover of the Philippine coast. Analyst Gregory Poling says the main driver of tension in the South China Sea is Beijing’s harassment of its smaller neighbors who helped draft the law on the sea that China is challenging.
POLISHING: The Philippines and Vietnam and Malaysia are not standing up for themselves because they are a kind of American conspiracy. They are standing up for themselves because they also helped draft these rules. And they do not like the idea that China is now taking over their fishing lands and their oil and gas fields just because it wants to.
MARRIAGE: China argues that the United States is the one destabilizing the South China Sea by navigating warships through what it considers Chinese waters. The US says the waters are international and are there to keep the sea lanes open. France and Britain say they are also sending warships. Alexander Neill says all of these surgeries pose a risk.
PILLRDOR: My fear is that there is a growing possibility of another type of incident with saturation, the militarization of the South China Sea. These are dangerous things.
MARRIAGE: The decision five years ago had virtually no effect on China’s behavior. Again, Gregory Poling.
POLISHING: The US and others know how desperate the situation has become. They do not have another five years to wait.
MARRIAGE: In another five years, he says, the South China Sea will be a Chinese lake. Julie McCarthy, NPR News.
