The BC prime minister says the province is ready to reopen the border to the US and international travel
VANCOUVER – Reopening the border to non-essential travelers from the United States in August would be a massive undertaking for British Columbia but one thing it is ready for, says the Prime Minister.
John Horgan said at a news conference on Friday that he is confident British Britons will stay safe if the border is reopened due to the vaccination rate in the province. About 80 percent of eligible residents have received their first dose of the vaccine and about 50 percent are fully vaccinated.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told prime ministers and territory leaders during their weekly call Thursday that as long as vaccination rates apply, qualified U.S. travelers may be allowed to return in about a month.
The government hopes fully vaccinated travelers from around the world could arrive in Canada by early September, Trudeau said.
Horgan said there were discussions about reopening the border as early as next week.
We have important concerns to be ready, said the Prime Minister.
There was some concern that this was too fast and that was certainly the view of British Columbia and others.
Federal and provincial governments are following the advice of senior health officials as they navigate the dates around the reopening of borders, he said.
I have expressed this to the Prime Minister and I am very confident that he will meet those objectives.
The news comes as US health officials are warning that the COVID-19 Delta variant could hurt progress.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a seven-day average of about 26,300 new cases per day, a 70 percent increase from the previous week.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the outbreaks are coming in unvaccinated.
And communities that are fully vaccinated are generally doing well, she said.
Los Angeles County residents have been told to keep the masks back inside, despite their vaccination status, as the highly contagious Delta variant spread after California fully opened its economy on June 15th.
Trudeau said the travel exemption would only apply to U.S. citizens and permanent residents who are fully vaccinated. He did not say how those travelers would prove their vaccination status.
Horgan said details such as testing people for COVID-19 at the border are still being worked out.
There are five weeks until the reopening date and the government is closely monitoring the COVID-19 case numbers for the possibility of closing the border again, he said.
I am confident that science is ruling the day now, and if we see evidence that we need to shift, we will shift.
By Hina Alam in Vancouver with files from James McCarten and The Associated Press
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 16, 2021.
Sources
2/ https://vancouverisland.ctvnews.ca/b-c-premier-says-province-ready-to-reopen-border-to-u-s-and-international-travel-1.5512410
