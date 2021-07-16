Aylmer’s driver was killed in Colonel Talbot Rd. the clash is remembered as a zealous family man – London

International
Aylmer's driver was killed in Colonel Talbot Rd. the clash is remembered as a zealous family man
Police in London, Ont., Say a driver taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision on Colonel Talbot Street near Highway 401 on Thursday has been dead since Thursday.
He has been identified as Jake Epp, 26, of Aylmer, Ont.
Everyone is still in shock. We just can’t believe he’s actually gone. He was just here, full of life, and then in the blink of an eye, he was gone, says Epps relative who asked not to be named.
Jake and his wife Mary Epp have four daughters ages one to six, she says.
Jake loved Mary and the girls more than anything. He worked hard to secure them, she told Global News.
He had his battles like all of us, but the last two months he was so happy and just loved life. He was loved by many and will be so, so lost.
She says her last memory for Epp was that he was sitting around the fire, laughing and joking with everyone.
The Epps employer also talked about his love for family and his sense of humor.
“He was a loving family man who came to do an honest work day and all he would do was talk about positive things, his daughters, his wife,” says Josh Fleming, owner of Concretus Specialties Ltd. where Epp. was employed.
“We will all miss him.”
Fleming says Epp started working at Concretus, which employs just over 40 people, more than a year ago, and described him as “his number one model employee” who was humble, happy, friendly and funny.
He said Epp was also a tireless worker, moving quickly from the finisher to the old finisher.
“He learned within a year what most would learn within five to six years,” Fleming told Global News.
“None of our employees would want to work with Jake. “In fact, the boys would pull away to have Jake by their side.”
Fleming says he was very upset when he learned of Epp’s death and immediately thought of the family.
A GoFundMe created to support Epp’s wife and four daughters had raised more than $ 70,000 as of Friday afternoon, $ 40,000 of which came from Concretus.
The company is also putting up stickers on all of its vehicles and is looking at other ways to commemorate Epp and help his family.
“Everything is very new and unexpected, but (the team yes) is already raising together t-shirt fundraisers to support the family,” adds Fleming.
Police said Thursday that emergency crews were called in to respond to a collision involving two vehicles on Colonel Talbot Road just south of Highway 401 at approximately 7 a.m. that day and the drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital.
One driver – Epp – suffered life-threatening injuries and died at the hospital, while the other driver, also an adult male, had minor injuries. Police have not had an update on his condition since Friday afternoon.
Colonel Talbot was closed between Orr Drive and 401 for approximately six hours on Thursday. The investigation is ongoing.
–With files from Kelly Wang of Global News
