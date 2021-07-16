



A case of chickenpox has been confirmed in a Texas resident who flew to Atlanta from Nigeria on July 8, with a final destination at Dallas Love Field Airport on July 9, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday. This is the first case of the virus in the United States in nearly two decades. The patient is hospitalized in solitary confinement in Dallas and is in stable condition, health officials with the Dallas County Health and Human Services said. “This issue is not a cause for alarm and we do not expect any threat to the general public,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a press release. The disease, caused by the monkey virus, has not been detected in the US since the 2003 outbreak, which affected 47 people. This outbreak was found in feather pet dogs in the Midwest that harbored the virus. But foxes can too spreads from person to person through respiratory points or other body fluids. One reason the risk of spreading may be low in this case is that the patient, as well as other airline passengers were asked to wear masks while flying due to the pandemic, officials said in the statement. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is assisting in contacting patient’s fellow travelers and assessing their potential risks. “This is another demonstration of the importance of maintaining a strong public health infrastructure, as we are just a plane ride away from any global infectious disease,” Dr. said in a press release. Philip Huang, director of the Dallas County Health and Human Services release. Varicose veins are related to smallpox, which was eradicated worldwide in 1980, thanks to the smallpox vaccine. Both diseases cause a distinct rash that lasts for about a month. Lizard has had a higher mortality rate than foxes. It usually takes seven to 14 days after a person is exposed to the monkey virus to develop symptoms, according to the CDC, which start like many other viruses: fatigue, fever, headache, muscle aches. Within a week of the onset of the symptom, an infected person develops a lumpy, raised rash that often spreads throughout the body. The person is considered sticky until those raised lumps peel off and do not fall off. Most patients recover within a month. In rare cases, the virus can be fatal. No one was killed in the 2003 blast in the United States. The virus got its name because it was first found in laboratory monkeys in the late 1950s. Only in 1970 was it discovered in humans in the Congo. Cases have been involved almost exclusively in the remote areas of Central and West Africa. There is no specific treatment or vaccine for chickenpox, says the CDC, although the smallpox vaccine was used in 2003 to help contain the outbreak. Follow NBC SHALNDET on Tweet & Facebook.

