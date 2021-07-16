UK’s plan to lift restrictions on Covid threat to world, 1,200 scientists warn | World News





UK Prime Minister Boris Johnsons plans to lift almost all restrictions by Monday amid a raging pandemic is a threat to the world and could lead to the emergence of deadly variants capable of circumventing vaccine-induced immunity, international experts have warned. . Speaking at an emergency summit, scientists and doctors raised concerns about the UK’s decision to begin the final phase of the four-step blockade map as the country is witnessing a worrying rise in cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, mainly driven by the highly contagious Delta variant. Deepti Gurdasani, a clinical epidemiologist and senior lecturer in machine learning at Queen Mary University, expressed shock at Boris Johnsons’ statement that suggested proceeding with the reopening. Gurdasani said the government is implicitly acknowledging that the National Health Service (NHS) will be put under great pressure with thousands of hospitalizations and about 100-200 deaths a day during the pandemic peak. We have only 51% of our population fully vaccinated. Opening at this point in time, fully acknowledging that a planned delay of four weeks phase 3 allowed us to vaccinate many more people, makes absolutely no sense, Gurdasani said, adding that millions of people will be infected and hundreds of thousands will to Get Long Covid | Government advisers from around the world rang the alarm bells for the reopening plan, saying any variant that becomes dominant in the UK is likely to spread to the rest of the world, given the countries’ position as a global travel hub. UK policy does not only affect us. It touches everyone and everyone has an interest in what we do, said Christina Pagel, director of the University College College’s clinical operational research unit, at the virtual meeting. Experts wondered why the UK government was not even following the basic principles of public health. We can not understand why this is happening despite the scientific knowledge you have, said Jos Martin-Moreno of the University of Valencia, a senior adviser to the World Health Organization (WHO). The summit meeting was held after hundreds of scientists, doctors, nurses and other professionals signed a letter published in the medical journal The Lancet, condemning governments as a dangerous and unethical experiment. paper has now been signed by more than 1,200 scientists. On Thursday, the UK reported more than 48,000 cases of Covid-19, the highest in six months.

