Can TV talk tolerate disagreement in a polarized world?

Last week, the Fox News The Five roundtable show marked 10 years in the air with carnival games, stunt dogs, cake and country singer John Rich performing an original tune called Shut Up About Politics.

Richs ditty can serve as a result for the state of current chat programs, a long time a major element of television news. As politics becomes more humble, a format like The Five where a regular personal team of partisan parties brings up issues every day on live television is more challenging.

The polarization of the audience and the country has increased more than ever, said Hilary Estey McLoughlin, a veteran talk show producer who oversaw the ABCs The Daily show for nearly six years. It is a thin line, especially in a show where you have to interact every day and go well enough to have a collegial atmosphere.

Audiences dedicated to The Five often the second most-watched show on cable news saw that polarization was played in real time over the past year.

Six weeks before the Five celebrated its long-running success, the show lost its lone liberal voice, Juan Williams. Washington, DC-based political analyst decided to return to New York studio networks after more than a year of long-distance broadcasts with right-wing quotes Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters and controversial fights over the former dual president. blame Donald Trump and the Black Jets Matter movement.

The sudden departure raised eyebrows in TV news circles as it followed the latest moves by Fox News to add more conservative executives to its lineup. Even as Fox News has reached the far right, The Five remained a rare place where viewers were regularly exposed to a strong return from a liberal voice.

Cohosts Greg Gutfeld, left, Jesse Watters and Dana Perino on the Fox News The Five set in New York. (Michael Nagle / For The Times)

Fox News executives insist Williams, who is still employed online as a political analyst, will be replaced by another liberal commentator. In recent weeks, Williams’ old chair has been filled by former Democratic Congressman Harold Ford Jr. regarded as one of the main candidates as a permanent replacement Jessica Tarlov, director of research at Bustle and a former Democratic political strategist, and Richard Fowler, a progressive gay commentator.

Veteran journalist Geraldo Rivera has also appeared, but as one of former President Donald Trump longtime, he is not considered a contender for the full-time role.

Whoever gets the chair will have to have a rough skin. During the Trump White House years, cable news channels focused more on the satisfaction of political tribes coming together to hear one-minded comments, with less tolerance among viewers for dissent.

You have to find people who have the resistance to plow forward, McLoughlin said. Almost it is almost like being with water both in the air and out of the air.

While Fox News claims it was Williams’ decision not to return to New York studio shows, tension among cohosts has become apparent to viewers in recent months. Williams was unhappy with his Conservative negotiating stance on the role of former President Trumps in inciting the Jan. 6 uprising on the Capitol. He made a fuss on Feb. 10 when the network broke away from the second hearing blaming Trumps for The Five, and the panel quickly switched to lighter topics, further angering Williams.

(Fox News is facing two defamation lawsuits over statements made by hosts and guests on its broadcast regarding alleged fraud in the 2020 election. No host or segment of The Five was cited in the lawsuit Fox has filed motions to download both cases.)

Megan Albano, Fox News vice president in charge of weekend opinion polls and The Five, said last year’s events were not a factor in changing the team.

I would not say that there was a lot of fighting with Juan, said Albano. I think only the topics we were addressing had higher shares, and that’s what we’ve all been living through over the last year.

Dana Perino joined The Five after serving in the White House press office during the George W. Bush administration. (Michael Nagle / For The Times)

Cohost Watters, 43, believes long-distance broadcasting during the pandemic has reduced crews in established society.

Having everyone in separate studios, you can not read body language, there is a delay of two seconds, your mood is off, your time is bad and just look at the screen and just download like a machine gun, he said .

Williams declined to comment on the story, citing the statement he made during his last day on the air.

Not just liberals who feel unwelcome at the TV chat table. Conservative commentator Meghan McCain is leaving The View later this month after repeatedly colliding with her left-leaning cohostat Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar.

Republican Rick Santorum, one of the few remaining right-wing voices to appear regularly on CNN roundtables, was cut off from the network after making remarks at a conference that downplayed Native Americans.

The movements reflect the increasingly difficult nature of political conversations on TV.

Historically, performances of actual discussions were even matches. Conservative William F. Buckley took liberal thinkers for a full hour on his extended Firing Line show. CNNs Crossfire matched the commentators on each side of the table (including Tucker Carlson on the right before becoming a Fox News star).

Whoever takes on the role of Williams and Fox News is in no hurry to fill it, she or she will have to deal with random gatherings by their conservative cohostat. Cable news networks now tend to take care of the political tribes that watch them. As a result, opposing views are rarely given equal time.

Watters, who joined the program in 2016 after making his name on the network by doing ambush interviews, believes the views report on The Five resembles viewer life.

The 4-in-1 dynamic exists off the show if you have a family, said Watters, who occasionally reads critical tweets from his liberal mother during the program. Many of my friends are Democrats and I am the only conservative in the group.

Even with a dissenting voice on The Five, Trump loyalists watching Fox News are unlikely to hear anything that will overwhelm them too much.

When it was suggested that Trump’s ongoing grievances, rambling and lamentation over media treatment are not features that Fox News would have acknowledged from previous politicians, the cohosts defended it. They also downplay the idea that the network has moved too far to the right.

There have obviously been changes as parties evolve, said Perino, 49, who worked for former President George W. Bush. And it is really interesting to live through a political reshuffle. I do not think people on CNN four years ago would have been for police devaluation.

Ever since President Joe Biden took office, The Five has spent less time discussing machinations in the White House and Capitol Hill and focused more on cultural and social issues. In recent days, hosts have devoted time to Britney Spears’ conservative battle, rising crime rates in U.S. cities, Olympic contender ShaCarri Richardsons positive drug test, mocking CNN for once accusing now-jailed lawyer Michael Avenattis 2020 ice cream with poppy seeds and cheese.

Watters recently jokingly told viewers that a segment for producing a weapon that resembled a Lego toy was chosen because Joe Biden is so boring. But the program weighed in on the presidents’ last speech on voting rights. Ford shouted calmly, stressing the need to make it easier to vote, while other cohorts claimed Bidens’ words were racially divisive.

The formula for The Five has proven to be consistent. While all cable news has seen declining ratings in the post-Trump era, The Five has seen its competitive position improve. Although the program airs at 5 p.m., it is often his second most-watched cable news show after Tucker Carlson Tonight.

The audience has grown 97% since its debut shows a decade ago, averaging 2.5 million viewers in June according to Nielsen data. The passion of the fans goes deep. Residents in the villages of a retirement community in Florida have been known to gather at one another’s homes for The Five watch parties.

Easier access of cohosts has also helped in advertising sales. As many companies walk away from Fox News first-time appearances due to occasional blazing comments from executives, more than 200 advertisers ran ads on The Five in 2020 that had not aired in 2019.

The five began in 2011 when the network needed a replacement for right-wing polemicist Glenn Beck, who alienated advertisers with Byzantine conspiracy theories and remarks about former President Barack Obama. Fox News Media Chief Suzanne Scott played a key role in the rapid development and launch of the program.

The Five members receive a list of topics six hours before the show in order to research and refine their thoughts and comments. While conversations are similar to an after-work cocktail session, cohosts spend hours researching and building remarks without consulting each other.

In fact we are not talking about the whole day, Perino said. I mean, we just do our things and then show up on the set, and then we talk about it.

It’s like a group, said Gutfeld, 56. When you’ve done something long enough, everyone knows how they play.

When fans see a cohost on the street or in a restaurant, they come and talk as if they are already familiar. We actually like our viewers, Gutfeld said. We have a relationship with them. We do not talk to them.

The Five’s popularity has been strong enough to withstand the two scandals that led to the sudden emergence of the cohosts of the past. In May 2017, Democratic councilor Bob Beckel was jailed after making an insensitive remark to a Fox News employee. Later that year, Conservative Eric Bolling was removed after an investigation into sexually explicit photos and texts sent to female employees.

Fox News is expanding the format into other hours as well, starting weekend roundtable programs called The Big Saturday Show and The Big Sunday Show. Albano oversees both. Its continued networking pushes towards a more personality-driven chat program, which viewers will schedule an appointment to watch instead of depending on the news cycle.

Five has also served as a talent incubator. Gutfeld now has his Late Night Five-esk program, Gutfeld !, is a leader of the time-out-of-the-box period in ratings. Perino had during her afternoon show and now cohosts Americas Newsroom.

Watters, who currently has a best-selling comic book, How I Saved the World, has filled in on Fox News Primetime in strong ratings, leading to speculation that he may be next to get a daily show (he currently runs Watters World on Saturday).

Watters, whose shtick is bravado tongue-in-cheek, said he was unaware his attitude had done well with the public, an admission that was received with skepticism by his cohosts as they talked in the green room outside the shows downtown Manhattan studio.

Why so modest all of a sudden? Tha Perino.