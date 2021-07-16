International
Family, colleagues mourn as the army buries the general killed by gunmen
The remains of former Nigerian Army Provost Marshall Major General Hassan Ahmed are buried in Lungi Barrack Cemetery in Abuja.
The deceased general was attacked by unknown gunmen on the way to Abuja, along the Lokoja-Abuja road on Thursday night.
He was told he had died from gunshot wounds.
It was learned that his sister, who was with him during the trip, survived the hail of bullets, but was abducted by gunmen.
In his remarks, Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya described Ahmed as a friend and colleague, adding that his death was sad and shocking, given the circumstances surrounding him.
Yahaya said, indeed it is indeed a sad and shocking incident, given the circumstances when it happened, but we can not question God; His will is always done.
Ahmed was a friend and colleague. Weve been together for a very long time. He was a careful, responsible and professional officer, but everyone has their time. This is Ahmeds time and we have taken him there.
While urging Nigerians to pray for the rest of the deceased generals’ souls and the strength for the family to endure the loss, COAS further said, We must not forget to continue to pray for him, and for us in the military and family (for) the courage to bear the loss and others who have paid the highest price in defending our beloved country.
The Nigerian Army has provisions contained in our laws regarding the rights and duties and other responsibilities of our dear colleagues when they pay the highest price.
The Army will do what is contained in our provisions. As Chief of Staff of the Army, I would check and ensure that these things were done and even further for him and for all those who paid the highest price as officers, soldiers and their families.
A former Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. General Sani Usman (retd.), Who is a close friend of the deceased, vowed that the army would ensure that all those involved in the killings were brought to justice.
Usman said, I can tell you that it is not the relations or the army that he will lack, the nation would lack. His untimely death is not just about the army or the armed forces, but it is about the nation.
But I can assure you that no stone would be left unturned to ensure that those who had a hand in his death were blocked, arrested, and brought to justice.
He added, We were together in the heat of the uprising between 2014 and 2015. It has served as a rallying point ever since. The heat was raging in terms of operational constraints and even command itself, but he again kept his head up and became a gathering point for all of us and for the glory of God, we survived.
