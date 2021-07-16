J&K: Letter against animal sacrifice sparks controversy, administrator clarifies no ban





A GOVERNMENT letter urging senior administrative and police officers to stop sacrificing animals outside slaughterhouses during the Eid al-Fitr festival next week generated heat in the Kashmir Valley on Friday, with Muslim religious leaders calling it unacceptable. The UT administration, however, clarified that there was no ban on animal sacrifice and that the letter was a routine piece of advice sent every year. The Livestock Officer, who sent the letter, said the order was misunderstood. It was a letter from the Animal Welfare Board and I just forwarded it. Beenshte misunderstood. There is no ban on slaughtering animals, Livestock Planning Director GL Sharma told The Indian Express. ‘Prohibition of illegal killings / sacrifices of cows / calves, camels and other animals si’ as its theme, says the letter sent by Sharma, A large number of sacrificed animals are likely to be slaughtered at UT of J&K during the Bakr Eid festival planned from 21-23 July 2021 and the Animal Welfare Board of India, in the function of animal welfare, has requested for the implementation of precautionary measures for the strict implementation of the Animal Welfare Laws … ” He cited provisions in the law regarding cruelty to animals and slaughterhouses. In view of the above, I am instructed to ask you to take all precautionary measures in accordance with the provisions of the Acts and Rules mentioned above for the implementation of animal welfare laws, to stop the illegal killing of animals and to take strict action against lawbreakers violating animal welfare laws, the letter to senior administration and police officers said. As the letter began to make the rounds of social media, voices of concern were raised as the Animal Welfare Board stopped animal slaughter outside slaughterhouses in communal areas. Since the Valley has no functional slaughterhouses, with the exception of some in Srinagar, the letter started on. When asked how people can slaughter animals in slaughterhouses when there is not much, Sharma told The Indian Express: This is only for communal areas. In villages, people can be slaughtered as they do. There is no ban on slaughter. Later, the Department of Animal and Sheep Livestock also clarified that the J&K government has not issued any restraining orders for the slaughter of animals in accordance with the rules. Regularly, the Animal Welfare Board in India annually issues advice regarding the slaughter of animals to be carried out following the laws and regulations. The same advisor was released this year as well and has been forwarded to the relevant authorities, she said in a statement. Earlier in the day, Muttahid Majlis Ulema (MMU), a union of religious leaders led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, called the order unacceptable and demanded its immediate revocation. MMU is surprised that the sacrifice of cattle on the religious occasion of Eid is being called illegal and is not allowed under the guise of preventing cruelty to animals Act… The government should give up issuing such arbitrary orders that are unacceptable to Muslims of the state as they directly violate their religious freedom and their personal law, causing them great anxiety, a statement said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/jk-letter-against-animal-sacrifice-sparks-row-admin-clarifies-no-ban-7408658/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos