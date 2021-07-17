Golda Meir, Israel’s ‘Iron Lady’, left behind a complex legacy

Golda Meir was Israel’s fourth prime minister and the first woman to hold that position. She was extremely influential in building a Jewish and Zionist Israel, and an important and also controversial figure in world politics.

Born Golda Mabovitch in Kiev, Ukraine, in 1898, Meir grew up in the United States and died in Jerusalem in 1978. This was a common pattern of Jewish migration in that era, as people escaped persecution by the Partition Settlement areas of the Empire. Russian in which Jews were allowed to settle for a new life in the West.

Serving as Israeli ambassador to the Soviet Union, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Labor, and Minister of the Interior, Meir became Prime Minister in 1969. She held this role until 1974, resigning after the end of the Arab War. Israel 1973.

Its political philosophy

One of her biographers, Meron Medzini, stated:

“The outside world saw her as a pleasant, gentle, pleasant, and fragile Jewish grandmother.”

But Meir was also, he wrote:

“… a ruthless political animal, possessing an iron will and self-discipline … She hated criticism and refused to admit mistakes.”

In her late teens, Meir joined the Zionist Labor movement in the United States. After finishing school, she traveled the country selling their message.

At the age of 20, she was a speaker at the first American Jewish Congress in Philadelphia in 1918. Here, the impact of the Balfour Declaration, in which in 1917 the British government had declared support for the creation of a national home for the Jewish people, was discussed.

Meir was fully committed to the Zionist idea that Jewish life outside of Israel was incomplete and inappropriate. It was this ideological position that led him to move to Israel, to live in a kibbutz. When she became foreign minister in 1956, she changed her married name, Meyerson, to Hebraicisedversion, Meir.

Golda Meir laughs with US President Richard Nixon at the White House in 1969. ( Wikimedia Commons: Moshe Milner )

In 1928, Meir became secretary of Histadr Women’s Labor Council, an Israeli union. That was it entry point into the political elite. It would go further travel to Britain and the United States for the Women Labor Council, building support and raising money to establish Jewish settlements in Palestine, before taking on a series of other senior roles within the pre-state political institution.

Meir was one of the signatories of the Declaration of Independence of Israel. After the creation of the State of Israel in 1948, it continued to play a formative role in shaping the domestic and foreign policy of the Israelis.

The then Minister, Golda Meir, casts her ballot during the Israeli elections in October, 1969. ( Wikimedia Commons: Moshe Milner )

In her work within Israel, Meir and the Ashkenazi majority governments and leadership were part of it hostile to the Jews who were Mizrahi and Sephardic.

In response, these Jews formed a political organization to protest the injustice and racial and economic persecution they faced. They took the name “Black Panthers”, in part as a tribute to the Black Panthers in the United States.

When they met Meir in April 1971, Reuven Abergel, a Moroccan Jew and co-founder of the Black Panthers, told her:

“There are a lot of obstacles for people like me here: they do not have the opportunity to stand up [socio-economically]”

After the meeting, Meir brilliantly told the press that the Black Panthers were “Not good“people.

Her thoughts on the Palestinians

Meir is often referred to as the Israelites “Iron Lady”, and she is perhaps best known for her efforts to project responsibility for Israeli violence against Palestinians. She is quoted regularlyas he said:

“We can forgive the Arabs for killing our children. We cannot forgive those who forced us to kill their children.”

And:

“We will have peace with the Arabs only when they love their children more than they hate us.”

While there were some debatewhether or not she said these words correctly, they accurately reflect her political position of antipathy towards the Palestinian people.

She saw the Palestinians simply as an enemy to be defeated. In these quotations, she makes a claim that it was Palestine’s feeling for themselves that it was the blocking of peace rather than Nakba committed by Israel and constant wars, injustices and effects.

In an article published in Foreign Affairs in 1973, Meir proved the false claims of the colonist-settlers for an empty land or no one’s land, to use the language known to Australians. She said:

“Israel has accomplished the work of Jewish pioneers who, since the turn of the century, gave their lives to transform barren and barren land into fertile fields, flourishing new settlements and models of society.”

“These new settlers, she continued, had come to a land rich only in historical memories and religious associations.” In this part, Palestinian and Middle Eastern Jewish histories were erased; their lives and communities were not place in Meirs Israel.

Meir was part of a political project to build a Jewish and Zionist Israel. As the first female prime minister she was extraordinary, but her legacy for both Israel and the world is more complex when we recall what she was part of building, and at the expense of which she pursued her political and ideological ambitions.

Jordana Silverstein is a historian at the University of Melbourne. This piece first appeared on Conversation.