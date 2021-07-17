Do I expect TRS, KTR for women to sit inside, asks Sharmila | Hyderabad News





Hyderabad: YSRTP President YS Sharmila on Friday attacked TRS KT president Rama Rao and state governments stand against women, claiming there was no respect for women in the ruling TRS.

KTR who, she said when asked about his recent comments mocking YSRTP deekshas chiefs every Tuesday. Is he talking like a son of prime ministers? They do not even have a proper representation of women in their party and cabinet. Do you expect women to sit indoors? she turned back.

Addressing her daughter’s press conference here, Sharmila said her late father and former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy was never against Telangana. She said he had actually recommended the formation of Telangana for the then government in the Center. I have studied here. I got married here and had my children born here. Why do you (TRS) consider me a stranger, I wondered.

The YSRTP chief clarified that she did not leave a new party because she was denied a ticket to the parliament in Kadapa. No one makes a party if there are problems with the mother house. I came here because the party (TRS) has failed the people after the formation of a separate state. Many young people are dying from suicide due to lack of jobs, she said.

Making a dig at other parties, she said Congress was bought by Chandrababu Naidus TDP and the party members do not know if they were in TDP or Congress. BJP is fully in league with TRS in the state. If BJP head of state Bandi Sanjay has evidence against the corruption of TRS governments, why the Center has not taken any action so far, she asked to know. She described the BJP as a municipal party. We are a secular party. We are the only effective opposition in the state, she said.

On a pointed question if she was the shadow of YSR, Sharmila said: I am a copy of YSR. She said she would try to bring Rajanna rajyam (YSR era) to Telangana.

In another important revelation, Sharmila said she did not intend to use the services of political strategist Prashant Kishor for her party. Why not, we will use it when the need arises, she said.

Sharmila said she was not risking a single guess in the by-elections of Huzurabad assembly. Excluding herself, she said her party would not contest the next vote. What is there to fight in this election? It makes no sense to fight an election that is taking place primarily to soften the false pride of some leaders. We will not fight elections where egos and revenge politics are being played, she said.

She said if an election is held, it should benefit the people. Will he get a job? Will it help farmers, she thought.

