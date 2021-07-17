The Russian billionaire and wife settle the bitter $ 625 million divorce case





LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) – Russian billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov and his ex-wife Tatiana Akhmedova reached an agreement Friday after years of legal wrangling over a record 4 454m ($ 625m) divorce award granted by London High Court. in 2016. The dispute led to an unsuccessful attempt by Akhemdova to seize a 115-meter (377-foot) yacht owned by her ex-husband through the courts in Dubai, as well as a separate court order for her son Temur to pay her more than milion 70 million from family assets. Read more The terms of Friday’s settlement are confidential and how much money Akhmedova will receive is unclear. “It was never about a figure, but about a man who honored his commitment to his family,” said an Akhmedova spokeswoman, dismissing a claim by a spokeswoman for her ex-husband that she would have were better not to pursue legal action. The Times reported that Akhmedova would receive about milion 150m, which would also have to cover her legal costs. Akhmedova’s legal action was funded through a specialized financing company, Burford Capital (BURF.L), which said it would receive approximately $ 103 million for its efforts to enforce the 4 454 million trial. Burford said the deal will increase its operating profit this year by about $ 20 million. “In total, Burford expects the issue to have generated more than $ 70 million in realized profit over the life of the investment,” she said in a statement. declaration. British judge Gwynneth Knowles, in her verdict against Akhmedova Temur’s son in April, said: “The Akhmedov family is one of the happiest to appear in my courtroom.” ($ 1 = 7 0.7266) Reporting by David Milliken; Edited by Will Dunham Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

