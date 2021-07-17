International
Dates issued for diploma, diploma exams. Check out the details here
Exam dates for diploma and degree courses at Karnataka were announced by Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Friday. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting with senior officials of the education department.
Narayan, who also holds the education portfolio, said the exams for the single semesters (1, 3, 5) will be held from July 26 to 28. Theoretical exams for the remaining subjects of the same semester will be conducted from 2 to 21 August.
For even semesters (2, 4, 6), practical exams are scheduled from 2 to 12 November, and theoretical exams are from 17 November to 12 December.
Further, the exams of the diploma courses for the odd semesters – which were suspended at Gulbarga, Karanata and Bengaluru universities and some remaining courses at other universities – will be completed by 15 August. Even for semesters, similar exams are scheduled for October, the dates of which will be announced soon.
Narayan further informed that classes will be held for students, which will help them clarify doubts and prepare for exams.
Regarding vaccination numbers, 65% of students studying in government and senior government-assisted institutions have been vaccinated, the deputy CM said. “Given the fact that there are many students from other states and other districts, the current progress is satisfactory,” Narayana thought.
He further said that a decision regarding the resumption of regular classes will be taken in the next three to four days after consultations with the Prime Minister, BS Yediyurappa.
The minister had said last week that the focus is to vaccinate students over the age of 18 against the coronavirus.
“The opening dates of the grade classes will be set after consultation with all stakeholders,” he said.
Earlier, the state had asked all deputy chancellors to ensure that all college students over the age of 18 are vaccinated by July 7th.
Beneficiaries would include students of polytechnics, ITI, diploma, engineering, medicine, paramedics, diploma, medical degree, students enrolled under the chief minister’s skills development scheme and studying on university campuses.
Colleges reopen for medical courses
The Karnataka government on Friday decided to reopen all medical and dental colleges with immediate effect.
“Beenshte decided to allow the reopening of all medical, dental, AYUSH and allied health care educational institutions in the state with immediate effect,” Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar wrote on Friday.
Students, faculty members and non-teaching staff should have been vaccinated to attend colleges, he added.
