‘Imran Khan blaming RSS for covering up his terrorist links’: RSS back again | Latest India News





According to a report, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has responded to claims by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan that the “RSS ideology” was an obstacle on the path to friendship with India. Live Hindustan, the sister publication of HT, reported that Indresh Kumar slammed the Pakistani Prime Minister and said that “Imran Khan is blaming the RSS for covering up his terrorist connections”. “Imran Khan ‘s statement is a symbol of the fact that Pakistan has been a land of poisonous rulers since his birth. The people of Pakistan want to live in peace, but the rulers of Pakistan are enemies of their country. In 1971, this poisonous spirit broke Pakistan and Bangladesh broke away, “Indresh Kumar told Live Hindustan. According to Live Hindustan, Indresh Kumar also said that Pakistan’s ideology is proof that they have divided Indians into two parts. The Taliban ideology of the rulers of Pakistan is the enemy of humanity, peace and brotherhood, he said. Union Minister Kaushal Kishore also said terrorism has its roots in Pakistan, according to the ANI news agency. “Imran Khan is aware of the paradise of terror in his country. The RSS’s accusation is baseless. It is an unnecessary statement by him. The RSS preaches harmony,” Kishore told ANI. Their comments came after Imran Khan on Friday avoided questions about Pakistan’s role in the Taliban’s actions in Afghanistan and tried to blame “RSS ideology” for stalled talks with India amid concerns about its support for cross-border terrorism. # LOOK Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan answers ANI’s question, ‘can talks and terror go hand in hand?’ He later avoids questioning whether Pakistan is controlling the Taliban. Khan is attending the Central-South Asia Conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan pic.twitter.com/TYvDO8qTxk – ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021 Khan was asked by ANI on the outskirts of the Central-South Asia conference in Tashkent if talks and terror could go together. “I can tell India that we are waiting a long time to live as civilized neighbors. But what can we do? The RSS ideology has hit the road,” Khan told ANI. Khan also avoided a question about allegations that the Taliban are under his control. Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Thursday accused the Pakistan Air Force of providing air support to the Taliban in the Chaman and Spin Boldak border areas. The claim has been rejected by Pakistan. The Pakistan Air Force has issued (an) official warning to the Afghan Army and Air Force that any move to displace the Taliban from the Spin Boldak area will be confronted and repulsed by the Pakistan Air Force. Pak Air Force is now providing support “Air force close to the Taliban in certain areas,” Saleh wrote on Thursday.

