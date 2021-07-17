Police: 5 were kept for raising Pakistan’s Zindabad slogan during Samajwadi’s party protest





Five people were arrested in Agra on Thursday night for allegedly raising the slogan zindabad Pakistan in a demonstration held by the Samajwadi Party in the district. The SP, however, said the arrested persons were not affiliated with the party and that it was a conspiracy to defame him. The arrests were made after an FIR was set up against them and 25 unidentified persons at the Nai ki Mandi police station. They were reserved under several sections of the IPC, including 147 (riots), 153-B (imputations, prejudicial assertions about national integration), 505 (2) (Statements bringing about public wrongdoing), 120-B (criminal conspiracy). The accused have also been reserved under the Epidemic Disease Control Act. The five arrested persons have been identified as Pankaj alias Paare, Arif Khan, Chandra Prakash, Deepak Valmiki and Madhukar Singh. The complaint, filed by Deputy Inspector Vikas Rana, reads, I heard in conversations that on July 15, during a march held by the Samajwadi Party, Pakistani slogans of zindabad were raised by the following people They were being supported by another 20- 25 unidentified people. A video of this incident went viral on social media where these people were not observing physical distance and also were not wearing masks. Agra (Range) IG Naveen Arora said police were going through the videos to identify the others. The other defendants who were involved will also be arrested, Arora said. Asked if the arrested persons belonged to the SP, Arora said: The SP had held protests yesterday on several issues. These people were all part of the protest, so we are treating them as SP employees. The matter is being investigated. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party said the arrested persons had no connection to the party. I do not know the five people mentioned in BIRN. They are not our party workers and I do not know where they came from and did all this. This is part of a plot to slander the Samajwadi Party, SP Agra Mahanagar’s chief Wajid Nisar said on Friday. As soon as I became acquainted with the viral video, I wrote a letter to the police officers demanding action against those who had raised these slogans. Members of our party are not involved in this, Nisar added. SP spokesman Juhie Singh said the party hoped strict measures would be taken against those who had raised the slogans. They need to ensure prompt investigation and prompt action, Singh said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/lucknow/police-5-held-for-raising-pakistan-zindabad-slogan-during-samajwadi-party-protest-7408716/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos