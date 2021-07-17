Cannabis may have originated in northwest China, the study suggests





Researchers found the species Cannabis sativa – the “much-loved and damaged plant” widely used as a recreational medicine – is likely to have left the region from Neolithic times (10,000-3,000 BC), according to a press release from Science Advances magazine where the study was published.

Cannabis was one of the first plants tamed by humans and has a long history of being used in textiles, food and oil seeds like hemp, the study said. But this story has been hard to find, because of the modern legal restrictions about the use and possibility of using the plant.

To trace the origins of cannabis, a team led by researchers in Switzerland and China compiled 110 complete genomes, covering a spectrum of wild-growing wild plants, tamed varieties and modern hybrids of hemp and psychoactive forms of plant, commonly known as marijuana. , with higher levels of Tetrahydrocannabolin (THC).

Their genomic analysis divided the samples into four main groups, including basal cannabis, which is found in China and the United States. The analysis suggested that the early tamed ancestors of hemp and marijuana – two of the other major groups – left basal cannabis about 12,000 years ago – indicating that the species may have been domesticated by then.

This coincides with the dating of ancient artifacts, including pottery from southern China, Taiwan and Japan from the same period, the study added. “Our analyzes across the genome validate existing archaeobotanical, archaeological and historical data and provide a detailed picture of Cannabis domestication and its consequences on the genetic composition of the species,” the study said. Modern Chinese land – cultivated plants that have been altered through agriculture – and wild cannabis plants are now the closest descendants of hemp and marijuana ancestors, the study said. Meanwhile, the purebred wild ancestors of Cannabis sativa are likely to be extinct. After its softening in the Neolithic period, the plant spread slowly throughout Europe and the Middle East in the Bronze Age, archaeological evidence shows. The first record of Cannabis sativa appeared in India about 3,000 years ago, when the species were likely introduced from China along with other crops, the study said. Cannabis then traveled to Africa in the 13th century, spread to Latin America in the 16th century, and arrived in North America in the early 20th century. The study sheds light on the ancient mystery of where and when cannabis varieties with higher levels of psychoactive compounds were recognized and used by humans. Although cultivated for centuries, early varieties and wild populations had low levels of THC and other compounds with psychoactive properties. Many historians have traced the origins of cannabis smoking to the ancient steppes of Central Asia, but these arguments were based on only a portion of a single text from the end of the first millennium BC, written by the Greek historian Herodotus. In 2019, excavation of a 2,500-year-old tomb in western China revealed the earliest clear evidence of people using cannabis for its psychoactive properties. Fragments of wood and stones burned from the pot into the tomb showed the chemical seal of the cannabis, especially one with a high amount of THC – suggesting that the plant may have been used during funeral ceremonies. However, cannabis was unlikely to be drunk in the same way it is today. Most likely, it would have burned like incense in an enclosed space to emit steam.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/16/asia/cannabis-study-china-origins-intl-hnk-scn/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos