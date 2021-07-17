Greenland halts new oil exploration to fight climate change, focus on sustainable development





Greenland has suspended all new oil and gas exploration, the country’s government announced on Thursday. Government officials said they believe “the price of oil extraction is too high”, citing both economic considerations and the fight against climate change. “This step has been taken for the sake of our nature, for the sake of our fishing, for the sake of our tourism industry and to focus our business on sustainable potential,” the government, called Naalakkersuisut, said in a statement. Oil barrels are seen in this July 17, 2007 photo in Kulusuk, Greenland near the Arctic Circle as Denmark raced to search for oil and other potentially large resources in the North Pole region. Photo by AP / John McConnico

Greenland is believed to have massive amounts of unexplored oil deposits. A study cited in the statement estimated that there were billions of barrels of valuable oil along the country’s west coast and large deposits beneath the seashore of the east coast. Greenland has four active exploration licenses, owned by two small businesses, that the government will still be required to comply with as long as licensees are still exploring, Associated Press reported. Kalistat Lund, the country’s minister for agriculture, self-sufficiency, energy and environment, said the government “takes climate change seriously”. “We can see the consequences in our country every day and we are ready to contribute to global solutions to counteract climate change,” Lund said. “Naalakkersuisut is working to attract new investment for the huge hydropower potential we cannot exploit on our own. The decision to halt new oil exploration will contribute to establishing Greenland as the place where sustainable investment is taken seriously.” More



The government also announced that it has sent a draft law for consultation that would stop the preliminary investigation, exploration and extraction of uranium. Uranium, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, is a widely used radioactive element that is now mainly used as a fuel for nuclear energy. There are several ways to extract uranium, but all, according to the EPA, produce radioactive waste. “The people of Greenland have supported their livelihood in the country’s natural resources for centuries, and the ban on uranium mining is rooted in a deep belief that business activities must take into account nature and the environment,” Naalakkersuisut said in a statement. .

