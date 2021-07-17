UI to seek travelers from France in quarantine over fears of beta





British medical officials announced on Friday that fully vaccinated travelers returning to England from France should continue to quarantine because the presence of Beta variants there poses a threat. Travelers arriving from France must be quarantined for five to 10 days, at home or elsewhere, the British health ministry said. On Monday, travelers vaccinated by other European nations that Britain had listed on its medium-risk amber list no longer have to quarantine. Most virus-related restrictions in England will be lifted, including allowing pubs and restaurants to operate at full capacity and nightclubs to open their doors. Restrictions on the number of people who can meet indoors, usually limited to six, will also be lifted. With the lifting of restrictions Monday across the country, we will do everything we can to ensure that international travel is carried out as safely as possible and to protect our borders from the threat of variants, he said. Health Minister Sajid Javid in a statement.

While attention has focused on the threat from the Delta variant, which is now prevalent in Britain and France, as well as the United States, scientists are also concerned about the Beta variant because clinical trials of vaccines show that they offer less protection than variants. other. The Beta variant was first identified in South Africa in December. The presence of Beta in France remains relatively low, according to GISAID, an international open source database: It accounts for 3.4 percent of new cases in the last four weeks. Several studies have shown that the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, the backbone of the Britains inoculation campaign, has been less effective in preventing mild and moderate cases of Beta. In February, South Africa banned the use of the vaccine for these concerns. In France, President Emmanuel Macron announced new vaccination requirements Monday, including mandatory inoculation for healthcare workers and immunization testing or a recent negative test to enter restaurants and cultural venues. But it was very uncertain whether the measures would be enough to avert a fourth wave of the virus powered by the rapidly spreading Delta variant, which now accounts for about half of new cases in France.

Mr Macrons’ announcement came just three days after nightclubs reopened for the first time in 16 months, which many believed had symbolically signaled the end of France’s protracted efforts to emerge from the pandemic. But the new measures dashed hopes for a return to a pre-pandemic normalcy and a quiet summer holiday season. British travelers, after enduring a miserable winter and a four-month national blockage, find it difficult to visit some of their favorite summer destinations. In June, British tourists had to try to leave Portugal ahead of a quarantine deadline after London changed the country’s travel rules over concerns about the Delta variant. The UK is embedding itself as an external scheme in its confused approach to travel. This, in turn, is destroying its own travel sector and the thousands of jobs that rely on it, said Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association. in an interview with Reuters. Graham McLeod, from Bolton in the north west of England, is staying at his holiday home on the Atlantic coast of France. In terms of government messages, it means that this is not consistent, irregular, unclear and frankly unfeasible, said Mr. McLeod in an interview with AP. We try to understand the sudden desire to introduce quarantine for returnees from France, and we can not help feeling that this has so much more to do with politics and far less with science.

