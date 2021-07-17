South Alberta heat-destroyed crops: ‘There is practically nothing there’





Water is a precious commodity now, as heat continues to wreak havoc on the province’s crops. “Conditions in the south are much better than repaired,” said Alberta southern farmer Kevin Serfas. NDP agriculture critic Heather Sweet is urging the UCP government to create an action plan to help farmers. Read more: South Alberta Farmers Fight Shrimp: ‘They Were Really Bad’ “We are calling for the immediate hiring of all AFSC staff laid off,” Sweet said. “Also, review a task force for the assessment of emergency crops, to ensure that every single claim from this year’s drought is resolved and paid by the end of this year.” On Thursday, Agriculture Minister Devin Dreeshen announced a joint AgriRecovery program between the province and the feds will be launched to support producers of drought-affected logging. The story goes down the ad Details of the program are still under development. Read more: The first drought forecast tool of its kind in Canada to forecast conditions 30 days in advance For those in southern Alberta who rely on rain, healing may be their only option.















6:37

Dry conditions in Manitoba causing major problems for farmers





Dry conditions in Manitoba causing major problems for farmers

“There is practically nothing to reap on dry land,” Serfas said. “I have never seen him so bad, my father has never seen him so bad.” Serfas Farms near Enchant, Alta., And has seen his crops continue to ripen in the uninterrupted heat. Read more: High heat and low rainfall have worried Alberta farmers The story goes down the ad He says the June heat wave was the “nail in the coffin” for many producers’ crops. “The high temperatures for that stable time, they completed it. “Canola could not thrive in that heat and the rest of the crop just crumpled and basically died,” Serfas said. Now, as temperatures remain around 30 degrees, Serfas says it looks like this fall will be more of a rescue operation than a harvest. “The boys will not even combine because it will cost them more money to run the machines on it than they will get off,” he said. “We will try to combine and save everything we can get.” Related News © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

