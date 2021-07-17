Near Metro Stn: Shopping malls, offices, lakefront apartments and more | Delhi News





New Delhi: Located amidst picturesque greenery near Lake Sanjay, the Pink Lake Metro station Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) will soon be directly connected to the popular southern Delhi markets with the missing link to Trilokpuri has finally been overcome. With the opening of the legs that will grow, the station will boast of a shopping mall, hotel, bank, office, etc. while Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is developing it commercially.

Due to a gap between Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 stations, the Pink Line functions as two separate corridors. However, the crossroads between the two stations is now ready. Soon, the trains will start operating in the test. What functions as a terminal station will now become busy, thanks to the direct connection not only to the south of Delhi but also to the west and north to Majlis Park.

Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communications), DMRC, said 2,526 square meters of station area would be leased for commercial development. The successful bidder will be offered space for 15 years, which is located on the first floor of the station which is close to Sanjay Lake, he added.

The station is located in the north-eastern suburbs of the city and is located near settlements such as Vinod Nagar, Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri, Mayur Vihar Phases 1 & 2, etc. Further, several CGHS group housing projects such as Manu Apartments, Maitri Apartments, Enlave Una, Sahyog Apartments, etc. are also nearby, Dayal said.

There are limited organized retail or commercial developments in the vicinity of the station, with the nearest organized shopping center being the Mayur Vihar County Center, which is at a distance of approximately 5 km.

The station is also close to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Lake View Complex, which will run along Sanjay Lake covering about 27 acres. DDA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with NBCC for the development of the integrated complex. The development will improve the overall profile of the region in the medium and long term, Dayal said.

The space will be leased for specified purposes such as retail, organized shopping area, offices, banks, etc. The project area has an excellent opportunity to become an important shopping center within this locality, said the DMRC official.

The DMRC would provide separate entrances to the commercial area, in addition to a prominent and wide façade and, once further grown, a captive passenger base. The main expected commercial development is shopping malls, department stores, discount stores or hypermarkets, stores for consumer goods such as clothing, electronics, general services, automobiles, etc., in addition to restaurants, fast food stalls, kiosks, courts of food and even hotel

Commercial development may also include educational institutes, training centers, computer training centers, etc. With the growing popularity of e-commerce, space can be used in part for setting up warehouses or shops.

DDAs Sanjay Lake View Complex is one of the Transit Oriented Development projects, which will have multi-storey apartments, commercial development including hotels, and lake front development with square, promenade and sidewalks. A DDA official said, This will help catalyze changes and update the area and, ultimately, restore a sense of security and social pride in the greater Trilokpuri and Kalyanpuri neighborhoods.

