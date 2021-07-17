Colors of Eidul Azha – Newspaper

Muslims all over the world celebrate Eidul Azha, or the Festival of Sacrifice, at the end of Hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca. Eidul Azha is celebrated on the 10th of Zilhaj, the 12th and last month of the Islamic calendar.

This Eid commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice what was most dear to him as a test of faith when he was commanded by Allah to sacrifice his son, Hazrat Ismail. Satisfied with his obedience, Allah replaced the boy with a ram he took

sacrificed on the spot. In Pakistan and other Muslim countries, this Eid is celebrated with Eid al-Adha prayers and animal sacrifices, such as camels, sheep, goats or cows. The meat is then distributed among neighbors, family members and the poor. People dress up in new clothes, visit relatives and friends, and hold parties.

But have you ever wondered how Muslims in non-Muslim countries celebrate this very important festival? What difficulties do they face and how does Eid day differ from our Eid celebrations?

Let us have a brief overview of how people in different countries celebrate Eidul Azha, where culture, religion and laws are different from Muslim-majority countries. Importers It is important to note that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Eid celebrations this year will certainly be low, marked by restrictions of blockage and social distance set to stop the spread of the virus.

Eidul Azha in Canada

Canada has a Muslim population of about one million people and most Canadian Muslim families are immigrants from various Muslim countries. To celebrate Eidul Azha, people can go to a farm to pick an animal and wait their turn to make the sacrifice. They are given a token number and must return later to get the meat. Usually, the queues are so long that it takes all day to move from one counter to another. This is why most people prefer to send money to their native countries instead of sacrificing the animal.

Buying an animal, bringing it home and caring for it, and even decorating it with bells and henna are all childhood memories that Muslim children in foreign countries can never relate to.

But one thing that is very common in Canada and rarely seen in Pakistan is that the whole family goes to the mosque for Eid prayers men, women, children, new mothers with babies and the elderly. There are designated rooms for infants and toddlers, supervised by mosque volunteers. The place is very attractive for small children, well equipped with toys, so that their mothers can listen to the Eid sermon and pray in peace.

People dress up in their colorful traditional costumes for Eid. Everyone greets each other in mosques and Islamic centers. After prayers, people gather in each other’s houses for delicious lunch. Since the pandemic, it has been difficult to celebrate Eid dates, but people exchange gift baskets to keep the excitement alive for the children.

Illustration by Ziauddin

Eidul Azha in England

Eidul Aha in England is different in different areas, depending on the Muslim population of the city. In areas with a large Muslim population, Eid is somewhat similar to Pakistan because markets and shops sell desi products like mehndi, glass bracelets, khussay and traditional clothes. Neighbors, friends and family pray together in large mosques, open fields and Islamic centers and visit each other with gifts and sweet dishes.

However, in areas where there are fewer Muslims, Eid is quiet if people do not decide to travel or celebrate Eid at the nearest Islamic center. Since people cannot keep sacrificial animals at home, they prefer to pay the cost of a sacrificial animal to a charity that distributes meat to poor Muslims in other parts of the world. Muslim families try to organize Eid fairs which are open to the community. Parents should make an extra effort to make Eid special for children with Eid decorations, Eid gifts and home lighting.

Eid is not an official holiday as it is in Pakistan, so people try to take a day or two off to enjoy the day with their families.

Eidul Azha in Japan

Muslims living in Japan come from different backgrounds, many are immigrants and others are students enrolled in various universities. There are very few suitable mosques in Japan and people usually gather in rented buildings for Islamic prayers and rituals. Due to the very low Muslim population in Japan, people make Islamic centers their home away from home to keep their religious traditions alive.

Muslims in Japan depend on social media alerts from their nearest Islamic center for announcements about prayer times, study sessions, weddings and other social gatherings, and travel by bus, train, or bicycle to arrive on time. right. After Eid prayers, they usually eat together and it is quite common to see food from dozens of Muslim countries in a single buffet.

While praying, an Indonesian Muslim could stand next to a Pakistani Muslim and a Sudanese Muslim side by side with an Arab Muslim, while the imam could be from Bangladesh or even be a convert to the Japanese faith. In such cases, the true image of Muslims as an ummah can be seen, all staying together regardless of ethnicity, color, race and country of origin. Eid celebrations in Japan tend to be short as most students and migrant workers have to return to work or study.

Eidul Azha in Germany

There are about six million Muslims in Germany and about 2,500 mosques. Germany’s Muslim population is very diverse, with people from Turkey, Syria, Morocco, Afghanistan and Iraq making up a large part. Many Muslim families are refugees from war-torn countries.

One of the biggest difficulties faced by Muslims in Germany is taking time off from work or school and Eid celebrations may have to wait until the weekend if Eid falls on a day of the week. People usually gather in their community centers for Eid prayers and then eat a festive meal together. Usually they try to organize a fun fair on Eid day so that others can learn more about Muslim culture.

In schools, Muslim parents are sometimes invited to talk about their religion and festivals. They make an effort to introduce their traditional clothes, music and food to young German children so that they understand the culture of their Muslim friends. As in other non-Muslim countries, the actual sacrifice is not made there, but money is sent to local countries to buy and distribute the sacrificial animal.

Eidul Azha in Australia

Muslims in Australia are a small but dynamic group, made up of different cultural and ethnic communities from different nations. Eidul Azha in Australia is usually marked by family gatherings, with friends and relatives staying overnight in one place. Women and girls take intricate henna drawings in their hands, wear traditional clothes, and cook special meat dishes.

For those who want to sacrifice an animal, sheep or goats can be slaughtered in a halal way in government-approved slaughterhouses. Many wealthy Muslims pay for meat to be cut, frozen, packaged and sent to poor countries or war-torn refugee camps around the world.

However, for many Australian Muslims, the festival is more than just slaughtering animals. They try to find new and unique ways to celebrate their religious festival and try to involve the whole community in the festive spirit. For example last year, Muslim community centers organized barriers filled with essential food items, hand sanitizers, masks and toys to give to families in need on Eid, regardless of their religion. These barriers were packaged and distributed by mosque volunteers. There is a lot of emphasis on following the rules and everyone follows the SOPs issued by the government.

Whether you live in Pakistan or any foreign country, the lessons to be learned from the celebrations of Eidul Azha are your complete faith, belief and submission to Allah. It is about spreading joy and involving those who are less fortunate in our homes and hearts.

Published in Agim, Bota e Re, July 17, 2021