A year later, the soul of Arotiles, Nigeria’s first female fighter helicopter pilot, mourns the sister of justice

On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, a raging comet fell from the sky over Nigeria, throwing the nation into mourning. The death of the first female fighter helicopter pilot in the nearly six decades of Nigerian Air Force history, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, came not only as a shock to her parents, but to many Nigerians who took to social media to mourn the rise star and demand that justice be done.

However, one sister told the late officer, Damilola Adegboye-Arotile RIGHT OF SATURDAY that justice had not yet been decided in relation to the incident a year after her death.

Born on December 13, 1995, Arotile died prematurely at the age of 24 years. NAF then-spokeswoman Ibikunle Daramola noted in a statement that Arotile was killed when she was accidentally hit by the return vehicle of a former High School enthusiasm high school friend, Nehemiah Adejoh, while trying to greet him.

Adejoh was said to be driving a KIA Serento SUV, with registration number AZ 478 MKA, and crashed it while walking along Air Marshal Ibrahim Alfa Road at NAF Kaduna Base at around 4.30pm on July 14, 2020. While Adejoh was driving, friends of his, Igbekele Folorunsho and Festus Gbayegun, were inside the car when the incident occurred.

Preliminary report from NAF stated, The vehicle hit the Flying Arotile Officer from the rear, knocking him down with great force and causing him to hit his head on the sidewalk. The vehicle then passed through parts of her body as it veered off the road beyond the curb and onto the sidewalk, causing her further injuries.

The Air Force in the report also noted that Arotile was subsequently taken to 461 NAF Kaduna Hospital for treatment, but was confirmed dead by the doctor on call at 461 NAF Hospital that evening as a result of the soft force trauma to her head and significant bleeding resulting from impact from the vehicle.

The Air Force had placed on July 23, 2020 the body of the late Arotiles to rest in the National Military Cemetery, Abuja with full military honors, while many Nigerians paid tribute to the first female fighter helicopter pilot who was greeted by the Government Zone Koji State Ijumu Local.

Later on July 24, 2020, NAF transferred the case to the Nigerian Police Force, saying it was a civil case. The NAF also handed over Adejoh, Folorunsho and Gbayeg to the Kaduna State Police Command and charged the police with the responsibility of investigating and prosecuting the suspects in court in accordance with existing laws.

On August 20, 2020, a court of the Chief Magistrate of Kaduna State was reported to have acquitted Folorunsho and Gbayegun claiming that no charges were brought against them as they were passengers in the case. However, Adejoh, who drove the car that knocked down the victim, was reportedly charged with murder and criminal conspiracy before the State Supreme Court.

On October 12, Kaduna State High Court was reported to have granted bail in the amount of N2 million for Adejoh. Our correspondent, however, could not confirm whether the main suspect had met the conditions of parole.

However, Adegboye-Arotile said police did not keep the family together with the prosecution.

She said, We are not officially aware that there is a case in court, we are not aware of the postponement in court (proceedings) or perhaps the suspects have been granted parole. We are not accompanied by the police in any way. So far, as a family, we have no idea. None of us have been called by the police, even once, or we have been told that a court case is taking place somewhere or has called us to observe any proceedings.

Asked if the Air Force approached the family for the progress of the prosecution, she said, Officially, no; only a few people we are familiar with have been called to check on the family and some have taken further steps to find out what is going on (for the occasion) but officially by the Air Force, it could be a letter saying something, no, nothing like this.

She added that, It happened and no matter how I try to look at it, whether on the good side or the bad side, it happened. Even if justice is put in service now with these people behind bars, I do not know if it will really have much impact because in the heat of the moment, nothing was done. Sure, that would tell the world that someone couldn’t knock someone down and go without Scott, but now, it just seems like that’s what’s going on.

The late Arotile, a squadron pilot in the 405 Helicopter Combat Training Group (405 HCTG) Enugu, attached to Operation GAMA AIKI Air Component in Minna, Nigeria, had completed her promotion exams and was in Kaduna awaiting deployment for its future scheduling when the incident occurred.

She stayed with Adegboye-Arotile in the Sabo Area in Kaduna and had visited the NAF base the day she died.

Recalling her relationship with her younger sister, Adegboye-Arotile said, There are many things I miss about her. I miss singing, she always sang; she was a lady of the gospel and the moment you met her; you knew she was a believer. She had every reason not to be a Christian because she was busy, but she still had time for the Lord. I miss singing. This is one thing I miss most about her. Everyone had missed him.

She said a year later, the family was still not used to the fact that their beloved sister and daughter were no more.

I do not think we can ever get used to it because it is sadder that we are not aware of anything that is happening or what has happened, or the reason or how it happened.

We all attended Air Force High School and some of my young people attended Air Force Elementary School. We know the basis; we know the maximum speed (at NAF Base). The maximum speed is 40 km / h. There are speed collisions. So for you to quickly knock someone down and not give a tangible reason because it is weak and the Nigerian Air Force was expected to push further than handing it over to the police. I’m not saying NAF ‘s judgment is wrong, but I personally expected more, she added.

When contacted, NAF spokesman Edward Gabkwet told PUNCH on Saturday that the Air Force had not abandoned the issue, noting that COVID-19 restrictions and strikes by the Nigerian Judicial Staff Union blocked the case. Judiciary workers began the strike on April 6, 2021 to demand financial autonomy in the judiciary. JUSUN later ended its strike on June 9, 2021.

Gabkwet said, We are pursuing the case and we are interested in the outcome of the case because she (Arotile) was one of us and at the same time she died within our environment although death cases usually refer to the state to deal with.

I am aware that the case is still in court and I am also aware that there is one of our legal officers who has been asked to monitor the progress of the case.

For a long period of time, the court has not been able to sit down due to the COVID-19 situation and also, the employees of the judiciary went on strike and they only barely continued a month ago. That being said, we are very interested in the issue. Of course, the Air Force trained her to that enviable level she reached and her death is painful and unfortunate.

Asked if the Air Force was aware that two of the suspects had been released and the lead suspect granted parole, Gabkwet referred our correspondent to the Nigerian Police Force.

If the Air Force has been briefing Arotiles on progress in the case, the NAF spokesman said the Air Force shared in grief the family of the deceased flying officer. We pray that God will accept her soul as we reach the end of this situation, he added.

When contacted, Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, told our correspondent that the case was still pending.

He, however, did not answer questions on the status of the case and whether the main suspect and the driver of the car were given bail. Let me ask our OC (Legal Officer), Legal, Jalige said on Friday. Subsequent attempts to reach him proved abortive as he neither received his calls nor responded to them at the time of submitting this report.

Meanwhile, activist Joe Okei-Odumakin told RIGHT OF SATURDAY that the only way to honor the memory of Arotile was for justice to be served.

Oke-Odumakin, who is the President, Women Rise for Change Initiative, said Arotile was another precious blood shed in the fierce battle for the Nigerian project.

She said, We will keep alive the pressure for justice until justice comes. We have refrained from talking about this because we have been made to understand that the matter is before the court. But the long time it takes is to shift the focus of all law-abiding people and Democrats around the world to the painful delay in our judicial system.

We can not return Tolulope Arotile. We have lost it but that precious memory can be honored by the justice that is being served. No one should be able to easily turn vehicles over and kill others as accidentally as she does and move on. We also pray for the continual comfort of the heavens for her parents, siblings, and loved ones.

The Arotile Flying Officer was commissioned into the Nigerian Air Force as a Pilot Officer on September 16, 2017 and held a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics degree from the Nigerian Defense Academy. She was winged as the first female fighter helicopter pilot in the Nigerian Air Force on October 15, 2019, after completing flying training in South Africa. She had a commercial pilot license and also underwent tactical flying training on the Agusta 109 Power Attack helicopter in Italy. Arotile was torn to pieces by bandits in the country and was part of many Air Force operations against bandits in the North.

