Connect with us

International

Is the threat of fragmentation a common weapon for BJP?

Published

20 seconds ago

on

By

 


When the government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party decided in 2019 to unilaterally separate Jammu and Kashmir and reduce it from one state to one Union territory, many argued that it was likely to be a single move. No other Indian state had such a complicated constitutional arrangement as Jammu and Kashmir, along with a ban on India’s political imagination. Therefore, it was argued, this move could not be seen as a tactic that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would seek to use elsewhere.

Others, however, warned that it was not possible for such an anti-federal tactic to be repeated, given that the BJP-controlled Parliament does as it pleases regardless of the wishes of the states.

BJP has in fact not yet committed such an act anywhere else. But the fact that she withdrew him to Jammu and Kashmir without a major push from the wider Opposition seems to have given her a glove to threaten at least similar action elsewhere.

West Bengali and Tamil Nadu

After losing the fierce political battle in West Bengal earlier this year, for example, BJP leaders began calling for state partition, turning North Bengal into a Union territory. Although it was not a request coordinated by the national leadership of the BJP, the party nevertheless did very little to extinguish such demands coming from its state leaders by suggesting that it was comfortable, at least, with the idea that it was there.

It now appears to be doing the same in Tamil Nadu, another state where it lost the election earlier this year with many saying the BJP was responsible for withdrawing its alliance partner, All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

As in West Bengal, the party that came to power, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, holds its federal policy in the sleeve. Unlike other states, where a push for federalism is often a power-sharing negotiation tactic, the DMK has tried to turn its principles into popular politics, with a backward-looking confession against the heavy-handed interventions of Delhis.

One of these measures was the decision of the CPD to use the term: ondriya arasu, meaning Union government, rather than madhiya arasu, meaning central government in its official communication. While the Union government is more constitutionally appropriate than the Central, the movement snatched the feathers of the BJPs, with the party accusing the DMK of reviving separatist tendencies in Tamil Nadu.

Kongo Nadu

When BJPs L Murugan joined the cabinet last week, official party communication referred to one coming from Kongu Nadu, instead of Tamil Nadu. On paper, Kongu Nadu is not a current entity. While the region of the western Tamil Nadu regions including Coimbatore, Tirupur, Salem and Namakkal among others is known by both history and known language, it has no official recognition.

On July 10, the Tamil newspaper Dynamics announced, with little corroborating evidence, that the Union government had begun the process of carving out a new Congo Nadu Union Territory, in retaliation against the DMK and because the region holds promises to BJP.

As in Bengal, there seemed to be no serious evidence that such a move was on paper. However, BJP also appeared more than willing to wield the sword.

Everything is Tamil Nadu, nothing to worry about, said party leader BJP legislature Nainar Nagendran. But at the same time, keep in mind that Andhra Pradesh was split in two, and UP too. After all, if it is the will of the people, it would be the responsibility of the government to fulfill it.

BJP Secretary General Karu Nagarajan clearly linked the move to the CPD’s attempt to popularize the Union government instead of the Central government, saying, “It has happened in other states as well.” Telangana is an example. If we talk about Ondriya Arasu (Union Government) is their wish, it is also the wish of the people to call it Kongu Nadu.

The party has spoken in numerous voices on the issue. A district unit in Coimbatore, for example, passed a formal resolution calling for a Congu Nadu. Elsewhere, BJP leaders were asked not to give their opinion on the issue, although the state leadership has provided ambitious answers.

The two major Tamil Nadus parties, the ruling DMK and the AIADMK, have both come out strongly against any discussion of a split, insisting the state will not split.

The weapon of union

On paper, it does not depend on them. Parliament can reorganize states as it wishes, and although it is expected to seek the opinion of the assembly, it is not obliged to do so. In reality, however, this would be a highly controversial move that, as with Bengal, could well fail against the BJP as evidenced by the fates of Congress in the separate states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In both West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the ruling parties saw opportunities in such controversies, as it backs up their favorite image of a Delhi BJP that is to divide the people of the state.

State bifurcations are often highly controversial movements, especially when they emerge from internal political movements. BJP under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee carved out three new states in 2000 Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand based on local demands and the belief that smaller states will lead to better governance and development.

The Congress-led bifurcation in Andhra Pradesh was a much more contentious issue, relying on the long Telangana movement. Fisht for this reason that national parties are usually much more careful in dealing with such impulses.

Despite several occasional requests for Tamil Nadu to split, there is no Kongu Nadu-like move to Telangana or, say, Uttarakhand for BJP to get involved. Instead, the whole issue also reflects the ability of BJPs to conduct conversations, even in states where it has a limited presence.

Most importantly, the party seems more than willing to spread such threats on its political opponents, even if the tumultuous talks on state partition may unleash forces that are difficult to control within politics.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://scroll.in/article/1000330/kongu-nadu-north-bengal-is-the-threat-of-bifurcation-a-go-to-weapon-for-the-bjp

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: