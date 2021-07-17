Is the threat of fragmentation a common weapon for BJP?

When the government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party decided in 2019 to unilaterally separate Jammu and Kashmir and reduce it from one state to one Union territory, many argued that it was likely to be a single move. No other Indian state had such a complicated constitutional arrangement as Jammu and Kashmir, along with a ban on India’s political imagination. Therefore, it was argued, this move could not be seen as a tactic that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would seek to use elsewhere.

Others, however, warned that it was not possible for such an anti-federal tactic to be repeated, given that the BJP-controlled Parliament does as it pleases regardless of the wishes of the states.

BJP has in fact not yet committed such an act anywhere else. But the fact that she withdrew him to Jammu and Kashmir without a major push from the wider Opposition seems to have given her a glove to threaten at least similar action elsewhere.

West Bengali and Tamil Nadu



After losing the fierce political battle in West Bengal earlier this year, for example, BJP leaders began calling for state partition, turning North Bengal into a Union territory. Although it was not a request coordinated by the national leadership of the BJP, the party nevertheless did very little to extinguish such demands coming from its state leaders by suggesting that it was comfortable, at least, with the idea that it was there.

It now appears to be doing the same in Tamil Nadu, another state where it lost the election earlier this year with many saying the BJP was responsible for withdrawing its alliance partner, All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

As in West Bengal, the party that came to power, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, holds its federal policy in the sleeve. Unlike other states, where a push for federalism is often a power-sharing negotiation tactic, the DMK has tried to turn its principles into popular politics, with a backward-looking confession against the heavy-handed interventions of Delhis.

One of these measures was the decision of the CPD to use the term: ondriya arasu, meaning Union government, rather than madhiya arasu, meaning central government in its official communication. While the Union government is more constitutionally appropriate than the Central, the movement snatched the feathers of the BJPs, with the party accusing the DMK of reviving separatist tendencies in Tamil Nadu.

Kongo Nadu



When BJPs L Murugan joined the cabinet last week, official party communication referred to one coming from Kongu Nadu, instead of Tamil Nadu. On paper, Kongu Nadu is not a current entity. While the region of the western Tamil Nadu regions including Coimbatore, Tirupur, Salem and Namakkal among others is known by both history and known language, it has no official recognition.

On July 10, the Tamil newspaper Dynamics announced, with little corroborating evidence, that the Union government had begun the process of carving out a new Congo Nadu Union Territory, in retaliation against the DMK and because the region holds promises to BJP.

As in Bengal, there seemed to be no serious evidence that such a move was on paper. However, BJP also appeared more than willing to wield the sword.

Everything is Tamil Nadu, nothing to worry about, said party leader BJP legislature Nainar Nagendran. But at the same time, keep in mind that Andhra Pradesh was split in two, and UP too. After all, if it is the will of the people, it would be the responsibility of the government to fulfill it.

BJP Secretary General Karu Nagarajan clearly linked the move to the CPD’s attempt to popularize the Union government instead of the Central government, saying, “It has happened in other states as well.” Telangana is an example. If we talk about Ondriya Arasu (Union Government) is their wish, it is also the wish of the people to call it Kongu Nadu.

The party has spoken in numerous voices on the issue. A district unit in Coimbatore, for example, passed a formal resolution calling for a Congu Nadu. Elsewhere, BJP leaders were asked not to give their opinion on the issue, although the state leadership has provided ambitious answers.

The two major Tamil Nadus parties, the ruling DMK and the AIADMK, have both come out strongly against any discussion of a split, insisting the state will not split.

BJP sows the wind to reap the hurricane in Tamil Nadu. A proposal to split Tamil Nadu to form Kongu Nadu is making the rounds on social media and the press. What kind of Union of States is India, if the Union can make and make states using its savage majority in Parliament? pic.twitter.com/ihandKdPxIf – Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) July 12, 2021

The weapon of union



On paper, it does not depend on them. Parliament can reorganize states as it wishes, and although it is expected to seek the opinion of the assembly, it is not obliged to do so. In reality, however, this would be a highly controversial move that, as with Bengal, could well fail against the BJP as evidenced by the fates of Congress in the separate states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In both West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the ruling parties saw opportunities in such controversies, as it backs up their favorite image of a Delhi BJP that is to divide the people of the state.

State bifurcations are often highly controversial movements, especially when they emerge from internal political movements. BJP under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee carved out three new states in 2000 Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand based on local demands and the belief that smaller states will lead to better governance and development.

The Congress-led bifurcation in Andhra Pradesh was a much more contentious issue, relying on the long Telangana movement. Fisht for this reason that national parties are usually much more careful in dealing with such impulses.

Despite several occasional requests for Tamil Nadu to split, there is no Kongu Nadu-like move to Telangana or, say, Uttarakhand for BJP to get involved. Instead, the whole issue also reflects the ability of BJPs to conduct conversations, even in states where it has a limited presence.

Most importantly, the party seems more than willing to spread such threats on its political opponents, even if the tumultuous talks on state partition may unleash forces that are difficult to control within politics.