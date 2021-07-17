The Irish government cannot stand by the Problems amnesty

Simon Coveney, Irelands Foreign Secretary, continues to speak out against the recent announcement by British governments to follow a statute of limitations, “indeed an unconditional amnesty”, on the events of the Troubles era.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis appointed UK Governments plans for legislation to address the legacy of the Troubles while speaking at the UK House of Commons on Wednesday.

Lewis said: it is very clear that the current system for handling The Troubles legacy is not working.

In a new paper submitted by Lewis, he proposes a series of measures to address the legacy of the past in Northern Ireland that contains three key proposals: a new independent body to focus on recovering and securing information on related to deaths related to troubles and injuries; a major oral history initiative; and a statute of limitations to apply equally to all trouble-related incidents.

“We have come to the conclusion that this is the best and only way to facilitate an effective process of obtaining and securing information, and the best way to move Northern Ireland further along the path to reconciliation,” Lewis said.

You can view Lewiss’s work on how to address heritage issues in Northern Irelandhere.

Responding to Wednesday’s announcement, Coveney said on Twitter: This is not a complete achievement.

This is not an accomplished achievement. This is UKG describing its position. The Irish government has very different views (Stormont House), as do political parties and NI victim groups. SOSNI & I am committed to a comprehensive dialogue to try to agree on consensus and what is going on. https://t.co/MCQt5mbKgI Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) July 14, 2021

He said even further declaration that day: We have agreed to have a process of intensive engagement with the British Government and the NI parties to find a collective way forward on heritage issues and that should be the focus now.

He added: “We do not believe that the UK proposals published today can be the basis for addressing inheritance issues, or will be supported by parties or people in Northern Ireland, and there will be a strong responsibility for the Government of MB in the engagement process to explain how their proposals can fully comply with their ECHR and other legal and international human rights obligations, or properly meet the needs of victims and their families.

The next day, Coveney wrote a request for it Guardian British plans for a trouble amnesty would violate international obligations.

In his publication, Coveney writes about how in 2014, the governments of the UK and Ireland came together and negotiated a comprehensive and balanced framework to deal with the legacy of the past of the Stormont House agreement.

Coveney acknowledges that the Stormont House Accord did not win universal acclaim, but adds that those who would criticize it have a very high stakes to offer a viable alternative that is clearly better.

Coveney says he and Lewis agreed last month that we should begin an engagement process with Northern Ireland parties on inheritance issues.

The purpose of these brief, focused discussions is to find an agreed-upon way forward that will allow legislation to be implemented in the UK and Ireland by the end of this autumn.

These talks will involve both governments and the five main parties of Northern Ireland and will engage with victims’ representatives and stakeholders from all sides.

Coveney says while the new draft statute of limitations will be considered in future discussions, proposals from parties or victim groups will also be discussed.

He continues: However, in our view, an approach based on a general statute of limitations which is in fact an unconditional amnesty would not have the support of political parties in Northern Ireland. There would be no support for those representing grieving families left behind by the conflict in Ireland, north or south or Britain. Nor could the Irish government stand on it.

Coveney believes that every family lost in the conflict should have access to an effective investigation and a fair trial, regardless of the perpetrator.

While some may encourage the UK to act unilaterally in finding the full consensus on a way forward in Northern Ireland to deal with the legacy of the conflict, Coveney argues that this would be politically and legally unstable and would undermine relations and critical confidence in defending the achievements of the peace process.

He concludes: We do not believe that an approach based on a general statute of limitations would be in line with the obligations of the European Convention on Human Rights. Undoubtedly it would be tested in the courts and if it failed there, it would only add years of uncertainty and misery to families to no avail.

We will not advance reconciliation by departing from a commitment to responsibility or by avoiding difficult truths. Above all, every way forward must be based on a collective approach, as agreed in the Stormont House framework. If the UK government, or other parties to that agreement, believe it needs to be changed, this should be something we discuss and agree on together.