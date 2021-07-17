Caroline Crouch: Parents of slain young mother talk of rage and grief over her death





The parents of Caroline Crouch, the British mother killed by her husband in Athens, have spoken for the first time of their grief. Susan and David Crouch said they were now caring for their one-year-old granddaughter Lydia, who was found lying next to Ms Crouch’s drowned body in the house she shared with her husband Babis Anagnostopoulos. Helicopter pilot Mr Anagnostopoulos has been charged with the murder of his 20-year-old wife on May 11, and police said after a month of insistence that she had been drowned by thieves who entered their home he had now admitted to the crime. I tha z. Crouch Daily Mail his wife Susan was interacting with baby Lydia just as she had raised Caroline herself two decades ago. She plays with him constantly when he is awake and is alert to the slightest sound when he is asleep. The family is concentrated in Lydia, he said from his home on the Greek island of Alonissos. The comfort that Lydia’s presence at home provided us is the mitigating factor in this whole tragic affair. Mr Crouch, born in Liverpool, who is 78 years old, said his memory of discovering that his daughter had been killed was still fresh. We had just finished breakfast when there was a loud knock on the front door, he recalled. Some of our Greek friends were there in a state of great anxiety. At first it was hard to understand what they were saying, but eventually we understood them. It was as if an icy hand had reached my chest and caught my heart. From then on I was practically paralyzed. Ever since Anagnostopoulos covered the story of Mrs. Crouch who was dying during a violent robbery, Greeks have speculated on the real motive for the murder of his young wife. The 33-year-old initially claimed he had snapped during an argument, but police later discovered he had tried too hard to cover his tracks by disabling the cameras in advance and killed her while she was asleep. Mr Crouch said: I want justice only for my beautiful daughter who was killed in a more cowardly act. He knew he did not physically fit in with her. She was young, capable and an accomplished kickboxer, so he pulled out the memory card from the internal CCTV system and strangled her while she slept. I imagine he will have a good time explaining to the killers with whom he will be imprisoned in Korydallos Prison, with the worst prison reputation in Europe.

