Cambodia to ‘negotiate with China’ over COVID-19 strikes in bid to end blast – Radio Free Asia
Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen said Friday he plans to “negotiate with China” so his government can vaccinate children against COVID-19 and reopen schools, but opposition leader Sam Rainsy called efforts to tackle the coronavirus. of the country a failure amid an increasing number of deaths.
Hun Sen said the government would need four million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine to boost existing supplies and inoculate about 12 million children aged 12 to 17 in the capital Phnom Penh and the provinces of Kandal and Sihanoukville as soon as possible. as soon as possible so that life can return to normal in Cambodia.
“We need to negotiate with China to get vaccines for our children,” he said. “We need herd immunity to reopen our society and our schools.”
Hun Sen urged parents to send their children for vaccinations as soon as they become available.
Kandal’s provincial governor Kong Sophoan responded on Friday saying he has already prepared a list of patients, doctors and places for administering vaccines.
Cambodia – a country of 16.5 million people – has already vaccinated 5.4 million of its citizens, or about 54 percent of the eligible population, against COVID-19. But even with such a high rate of inoculation, an increasing number of people are dying from coronavirus disease amid a new outbreak in the Southeast Asian country and its neighbors Laos, Thailand and Vietnam.
On Friday, Cambodia’s Ministry of Health announced 27 deaths from COVID-19 and about 900 new infections, bringing the country total to 1,052 deaths and 65,500 infections since the pandemic began early last year.
One of China’s strongest allies in the region, Cambodia has also ignored concerns about the effectiveness of the Sinovac vaccine and breaking ranks with its neighbors in declaring the drug its best goal in controlling the spread of the virus.
On Thursday, Malaysia said it would stop using the Sinovac vaccine without specifying why, a few days after Thailand and Indonesia announced that many of their citizens would receive a non-Sinovac boosting blow if they had received the Chinese blow.
Thailand and Indonesia announced their policies for an amplifying blow amid growing concerns about the effectiveness of the Chinese-made vaccine, and after several people in those countries died from the coronavirus despite being inoculated with two Sinovac shots.
The response to the virus collided
In a post on his Facebook page on Friday, the interim president of the opposition Cambodian National Salvation Party (CNRP) Sam Rainsy criticized Hun Sen’s approach to fighting the virus, calling it a failure compared to that of other countries in the region.
He noted that neighboring Vietnam has recorded only 207 deaths and about 42,300 infections, despite having a population nearly six times larger.
Sam Rainsy, who is currently living in self-imposed exile in Paris to avoid a range of politically motivated accusations and convictions, also asked why Hun Sen had chosen to take the Sinovac dose for Cambodians, while vaccines from Western nations are both cheaper and more effective.
Responding to comments by Sam Rainsy, spokesman for the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Sok Ey San told the RFA Khmer Service that the government’s inter-ministerial committee would be responsible for handling the purchase of Chinese vaccines and not Hun Sen, adding that he was not sure about the cost of a dose of Sinovac.
The Ministry of Finance has said that, to date, the Cambodian government has spent about US $ 1 billion in efforts to curb COVID-19.
Reported by RFA Khmer Service. Translated by Samean Yun. Written in English by Joshua Lipes.
